LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Integrates with TruDecision Providing Lenders with Maximized Profitability Via Data Analytics and Automated Decisioning Solutions

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS and TruDecision partner to improve closure rates for mutual clients by maximizing decision accuracy and reducing portfolio risk

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS ("Launcher") announced today its newest integration partnership with analytics solution provider, TruDecision. This full integration with Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System enables mutual lending clients with seamless access to TruDecision's innovative analytic solution and proprietary credit risk technology, maximizing deal closures and profitability.

Launcher's appTRAKER Loan Origination System was designed by subprime experts in the automotive lending industry, so the complexity and criticality of credit risk management is built into its core. This integration benefits lenders utilizing appTRAKER LOS by optimizing the originations process for improved closure rates by maximizing decision accuracy and reducing portfolio risk. The metrics provided by TruDecision integrate seamlessly within appTRAKER's processes and workflows to promote automated decisioning and workflows, providing lenders with more advanced automation capabilities throughout the entire lending process.

"Lenders have been experiencing unprecedented swings in performance due to the recent economic environment, making it more important than ever to expand one's models to account for the impact of market factors", said Daniel Parry, CEO of TruDecision. "Launcher's market-leading platform makes them an ideal partner to deliver our sophisticated tools, designed to drive bottom line results with lenders across the credit spectrum."

Nikh Nath, President of Launcher, said "Launcher has always stayed on the forefront of innovation, and has prioritized focus on our lenders' need for better ways to consume the data utilized during the underwriting and originations process. Our partners at TruDecision are experts with a proven track record for creating analytic tools and optimizing performance, so we know this integration will be a valuable one for our lenders."

About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan origination for automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKER LOS for indirect automotive lending as well as consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and myACCOUNT.CARE customer self-service and communication solution. LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS has service offerings aimed at helping its clients with projects related to data analytics, data integration, telephony, and custom web development. Learn more at http://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions.

About TruDecision

TruDecision is a fintech company focused on providing sophisticated analytic solutions to consumer lenders that deliver superior bottom-line results. TruDecision serves banks, credit unions and finance companies across multiple lending products, including auto, motorcycle and unsecured personal loans in the United States and Canada. They offer expert product origination scores, as well as pricing optimization, yield management, collections models, credit attributes and customized decisioning APIs. For more information, reach out to [email protected] or visit www.trudecision.com.

