LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS Successfully Completes SOC 2 Audit Validating Its Commitment to Critical Security Standards

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is proud to complete its SOC examination with the guidance of third-party audit firm A-LIGN. This globally recognized attestation validates its commitment to critical security standards to protect and secure client data.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS (Launcher), a technology provider specializing in loan originations, today announced its successful completion of SOC 2 audit as of October 30th, 2023, for the period of 2023, adding to its existing foundation of stringent data security practices and procedures, and providing peace of mind to its lenders.

The SOC 2 audit was conducted by leading compliance assessor A-LIGN, a technology-enabled security and compliance partner trusted by more than 2,500 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks.

"Launcher's commitment to data security and maintaining the trust of our lenders is at the core of our operations and product design," said Nikh Nath, President and Co-Founder of Launcher. "We endeavor to build a foundation of trust using our state-of-the-art technology and industry best practices, such as completing examinations like the SOC 2® examination for the appTRAKER Loan Origination System platform."

Established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA), the SOC 2 examination is designed for organizations of any size, regardless of industry and scope, to ensure the personal assets of their potential and existing customers are protected. SOC 2 reports are recognized globally and affirm that a company's infrastructure, software, people, data, policies, procedures, and operations have been formally reviewed.

"Congratulations to LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS for completing their SOC 2 audit, a widely recognized signal of trust and security," said Steve Simmons, COO of A-LIGN. "It's great to work with organizations like Launcher, who understand the value of expertise in driving an efficient audit and the importance of a high-quality final report."

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS will perform a SOC 2 assessment on an annual basis and can make the report available to current or potential customers upon execution of a non-disclosure agreement.

About LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS

LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS is a technology products and services company built on the foundation of care, understanding, innovation, and speed. It specializes in loan origination for subprime/nearprime automotive lending institutions, regional banks, and credit unions. Its product offerings include appTRAKERTM LOS for indirect automotive lending as well as consumer direct lending and leasing, myDEALER.CARE dealer relationship management system, and myACCOUNT.CARE customer self-service and communication solution. LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS has service offerings aimed at helping its clients with projects related to data analytics, data integration, telephony, and custom web development. Learn more at http://www.launcher.solutions or call 877.5LNCHER. Follow LAUNCHER.SOLUTIONS on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/launcher.solutions.

About A-LIGN

A-LIGN is the only end-to-end cybersecurity compliance solutions provider with readiness to report compliance automation software paired with professional audit services, trusted by more than 4,000 global organizations to help mitigate cybersecurity risks. A-LIGN uniquely delivers a single-provider holistic approach as a licensed CPA firm to SOC 1 and SOC 2 Audit services, accredited ISO 27001, ISO 27701 and ISO 22301 Certification Body, HITRUST CSF Assessor firm, accredited FedRAMP 3PAO, authorized CMMC C3PAO, PCI Qualified Security Assessor Company, and PCI SSC registered Secure Software Assessor Company. Working with growing businesses to global enterprises, A-LIGN's experts and its compliance automation platform, A-SCEND, are transforming the compliance experience. For more information, visit www.A-LIGN.com.

