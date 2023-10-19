Launching Pryme Infil: All-in-One Real-Time Operations Software for Law Enforcement

Pryme Infil, innovative real-time operational planning software developed by an active SWAT team leader, is officially launched. This revolutionary platform streamlines law enforcement operations and training with features like real-time collaboration, top-tier data security, and extensive tactical capabilities. Pryme Infil empowers agencies to enhance efficiency, improve documentation, reduce redundancies, and prioritize safety. It's a game-changer in the world of law enforcement technology. For more information, visit www.prymeinfil.com.

VACAVILLE, Calif., Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Today marks a significant milestone in the world of law enforcement technology as Pryme Infil, a provisionally patented real-time operational planning software, is officially launched. Developed by an active SWAT team leader in California who understands the demands of high-stakes operations (both in the moment and months later during litigation), Pryme Infil is set to revolutionize how law enforcement agencies plan, coordinate, manage, and document operations.

Streamlined Planning for Better Efficiency

Pryme Infil offers a unique approach with the end-user as the #1 priority. Gone are the days of inadequate, slow commercial tech, phone calls/texts on multiple cell phones, paper notepads, and redundant back-and-forths. With Pryme Infil, agencies can create comprehensive operational plans quickly and efficiently, with real-time collaboration and customizable "plug and play" templates.

An Equal Focus on Training

Effective training is the backbone of any successful law enforcement agency. Pryme Infil made a point to go beyond standard operational planning software, offering robust, industry standard law enforcement training outlines and after-action reports that can be tailored to any topic. This ensures training events, qualifications, and core competencies are properly documented and stored for future needs.

Top-Tier Data Security

Security is paramount in law enforcement operations, and Pryme Infil takes this seriously. It offers top-tier encryption, access controls, and government-rated secure cloud storage to safeguard sensitive information and active investigative data approved for DOJ and CJIS.

Comprehensive Tactical Software

Pryme Infil doesn't just encompass operational plans; it's a tactical software ecosystem—customized to each agency. It covers every aspect of law enforcement operations, from notifications and GPS mobilization, to dispatch and crisis negotiations, to encrypted messaging and document uploads, to surveillance notes and overall information dissemination—fostering seamless communication and collaboration during any situation.

Real-Time Integration for Instant Action

One of Pryme Infil's standout features is its real-time integration, which eliminates the need for emails, phone calls, text messages and notifications on non-government approved platforms, and overall disjointed communication. It keeps everyone involved in an operation—i.e. command staff, air support, K9 units, tac medics, intel analysts, tactical teams, investigators, perimeter units, drone operators, dispatchers, or crisis negotiators—in the loop, up to date, and with the ability to effectively communicate with each other in real-time.

Secure Records Management

Pryme Infil's management function tracks and stores all corresponding data related to an operation or training in completely end-to-end encrypted files, ensuring data integrity and making retrieval for future needs convenient.

Pryme Infil is a critical ally that brings law enforcement teams together in real-time, ensuring every team member is connected, informed, and ready to act decisively. With Pryme Infil, agencies can enhance operational efficiency, improve training documentation, reduce redundant work loads, decrease overtime hours, standardize planning procedures, and better ensure the safety of officers and the public alike.

This software is a testament to innovation driven by firsthand experience in the fields of law enforcement, SWAT, investigations, and federal task force operations. As a result, the demands, challenges, and nature of rapidly evolving situations encountered daily by law enforcement is understood, and prioritized. Rather than wait for some commercial company to develop something that missed the mark, again—Pryme Infil was born to fill the void without compromise.

Pryme Infil is ready to empower law enforcement agencies to excel in their critical operations, reoccurring training, and team management. For more information about Pryme Infil, visit www.prymeinfil.com.

