Launching Silient, a New Company Designed to Revolutionize Cold Water Immersion Therapy with an Innovative On-Demand Solution to Existing Showers and Baths

"The inception of Silient marks a groundbreaking advancement, not only for individuals seeking the advantageous effects of cold therapy but also for the healthcare industry at large, as it introduces an entirely novel approach to the application of cold therapy," said Dr. Jon Opraseuth, MD, South Shore Hospital. "While numerous cold therapy options, like cold tubs, exist in the market, their hygienic concerns and potential side effects are noteworthy. Silient has pioneered an innovative solution to optimize the cold therapy experience while harnessing the full spectrum of therapeutic benefits."

Similar to hot water heaters, Silient is a new category of home appliance that chills water from the home's fresh water supply down as cold as 40°F for multiple on-demand sessions throughout the day. The novel approach provides the option of cold showers or baths first thing in the morning to supercharge the day, or immediately after a sweaty workout to reduce inflammation and improve recovery time.

"We believe that challenging oneself leads to incredible achievements. With Silient, we reimagined cold therapy to make it more accessible, convenient, and effective for everyone," said Mark Palchak, founder and CEO, Silient. "This launch signifies a pivotal moment in the wellness space, as our product offers cold therapy in the comfort of the existing bathroom."

Unlike traditional cold therapy methods that often require specialized equipment or ice baths, Silient offers a seamless and innovative solution that leverages existing showers and baths. Customers can now indulge in the benefits of cold therapy without extensive maintenance. With Silient, users have the power to activate on-demand cold therapy sessions right from their smartphones, creating a more accessible and efficient way to experience this transformative practice.

According to a report by Transparency Market Research, a global market research company, the cold plunge market is predicted to accelerate to a market size of US $550.1 Million by 2031 from US $378.0 Million in 2022 – a 46.25% increase.

Cold plunging is one aspect of cold water therapy or cold water immersion, which is a practice that involves immersing oneself in cold water temperatures, usually for physical and mental health benefits such as enhanced mental focus, reduced depression symptoms, and faster recovery from tough workouts through reduced muscle inflammation. Cold therapy may have a positive effect on stress management as well.

The key features of the Silient cold therapy system include:

On-Demand Convenience: The benefits of cold immersion therapy in a user's shower or bath.

Effortless Operation: With the touch of a button on a smartphone, Silient immediately delivers chilled water to your showers and baths. Water temperature is programmable, as cold as 40°F. After use, the water is rechilled to the desired temperature and stored in a cold tank for the next on-demand session.

Easy Installation: Silient manages installation, and seamlessly integrates into a user's home plumbing, taking up minimal space and requiring just two plumbing connections and a standard outlet.

No Maintenance Required: No water changes or filter replacements necessary, providing a hassle-free cold therapy experience.

"I needed it, I couldn't find it, so I built it," added Palchak, about the driving force behind Silient's inception. "This sentiment underscores the company's commitment to providing individuals with a simple yet effective way to enhance their well-being. The launch of Silient's innovative cold therapy solution is poised to reshape the industry and inspire individuals to embrace the power of cold therapy for improved mental and physical performance."

About Silient:

Silient is a trailblazing company dedicated to reimagining wellness practices and enhancing the way individuals engage with cold therapy. By introducing an innovative on-demand solution that makes cold therapy as simple as opening an app and stepping into the home's existing shower or bath, Silient empowers individuals to embrace the transformative benefits of cold immersion therapy conveniently and effectively. Silient is committed to promoting peak performance, mental focus, and overall well-being through its revolutionary approach to cold therapy. For more information, please visit www.silient.com.

