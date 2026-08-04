Launching 'Thai Vibes: Central to Every Moment' Supported by TAT and Department of Cultural Promotion

"Because the most beautiful memories aren't just captured in photographs, but are engraved in the heart when we truly become a part of the places we visit." Post this

In an era where the definition of travel has shifted from material luxury to a quest for authentic roots, the project introduces the profound concept of "One Day, Live Like a Local." This shifts the travel paradigm from passive sightseeing to active cultural participation. The rich cultural heritage of Central Thailand has been curated into three highlight themes designed to awaken every traveler's senses:

Heritage Vibes (Discovering Cultural Heritage): Curating and promoting cultural tourism products and services tailored for expats to deliver an unforgettable Thai travel experience in the Central region. This is divided into four distinct categories:

Handcrafts: Discovering the charm of artisanal crafts, which represent tangible local identities that offer more than meets the eye. River Life: Experiencing a new style of travel that delves deep into the authentic essence of waterfront communities. Taste of the Town: Opening the door to the unique culinary registry of Central Thailand and indulging deeply in its food culture. Thailand Culture: Offering a grand window into the core beliefs, faith, and the strong community bonds of locals through long-preserved traditions and festivals.

Deal Vibes (Partnerships for Quality Offers): Collaborating with premium partners to curate exclusive offers and high-quality services tailored for expats.

Heritage Route Vibes (Cultural Community Routes): Co-designing and developing "Cultural Heritage Routes" that connect Central region communities with major cities. This includes comprehensive travel guides and sample itineraries that tourists and partners can use for real, safe trips that respect local community contexts.

To create a powerful ripple effect for sustainable growth in the Central region's tourism industry, the Thai Vibes project has partnered with key organizations to drive the tourism economy and support value-driven, sustainable travel throughout July and August 2026. Notable partners include:

The Designated Areas for Sustainable Tourism Administration (Public Organization) or DASTA: Curating community-based tourism destinations that are fully equipped to welcome and serve international visitors.

Local Alike Co., Ltd.: A community-based tourism partner that co-explored, designed, and developed the Central region travel routes to connect tourists with authentic cultural experiences and generate sustainable income for local communities.

AVIS Car Rental: Enjoy a 40% discount on car rentals when booking through www.avisthailand.com/Thaivibes. This special offer is available exclusively from August 1 to August 30, 2026.

Chao Phraya Cruise: Benefit from special rates on Chao Phraya River cruise packages, with prices starting from 1,200 Baht. Bookings can be made directly via https://lin.ee/xHm07pE.

Hello PunPun Thailand: Receive a complimentary 1-day bicycle rental code tailored specifically for expats. (subject to the company's terms and conditions.)

Blishtech Company Limited: Supporting public relations through its business trends platform.

Campaign & Redemption Details:

Campaign Period: July 1 – August 30, 2026

Redemption Period: July 1 – September 30, 2026

For more information and to claim privileges: www.localalike.com/thaivibes

Media Contact

Sararat Tangsiaoworakun, As Able Me, 66 845952633, [email protected]

SOURCE Tourism Authority of Thailand