Laundris™ Autonomous Inventory Management Now Available on Oracle Cloud Marketplace

Laundris helps reduce operational expenses for inventory management customers through next-generation Physical to Digital automation.Their patented solution uses AI based insights gathered from booking from the Oracle Hospitality OPERA Cloud Property Management System (PMS) and scanned data at a property and/or facility relating to inventory usage.

The platform serves as a bridge between the vendor and the customer to provide a single pane of glass for inventory management, with. current use cases including textile and commercial laundry operations.

The automation aims to save all stakeholders time and money by analyzing real-time data at scale.

Oracle Cloud Marketplace serves as a convenient platform catering to Oracle customers in search of reliable business applications that provide unique solutions tailored to their needs. These solutions not only complement Oracle Cloud Applications but also offer an extensive range of services such as SaaS, application development, application hosting, and business analytics, all delivered through Oracle Cloud—an enterprise-grade cloud infrastructure. Oracle Cloud ensures unparalleled performance, consistency, and advanced security, supporting various essential services including compute, storage, data management, security, integration, HPC, artificial intelligence (AI), and Blockchain. By leveraging these services, customers can enhance and modernize their critical workloads effectively. Oracle Cloud operates the industry's first and only self-driving database, the Oracle Autonomous Database, further solidifying its commitment to cutting-edge technology and innovation.

"At Laundris™, we are excited to be a part of the Oracle Cloud Marketplace network and to extend the reach of our patented technology to meet the needs of hospitality providers around the world," said CEO Don Ward. "Laundris™' participation in Oracle Cloud Marketplace further extends our commitment to the Oracle community and enables customers to easily reap the benefits of Autonomous Inventory Management."

About Laundris

The Laundris™ software platform is designed to bring efficiency and accuracy to textile management, providing article tracking, spoilage, and location status in real-time for our hospitality and healthcare customers.

Laundris™ was founded in 2017 as Austin Laundry Systems by Don Ward, formerly of Microsoft, and is also lead by Joey Dominguez, managing director. Laundris has been recognized by Google – Top 30 Black Founders 2021, Austin Business Journal – Top 21 startups in 2021, HCL Technologies – American Business Awards Recipient 2022.

About Oracle Partner Network

Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN) is Oracle's partner program designed to enable partners to accelerate the transition to cloud and drive superior customer business outcomes. The OPN program allows partners to engage with Oracle through track(s) aligned to how they go to market: Cloud Build for partners that provide products or services built on or integrated with Oracle Cloud; Cloud Sell for partners that resell Oracle Cloud technology; Cloud Service for partners that implement, deploy and manage Oracle Cloud Services; and License & Hardware for partners that build, service or sell Oracle software licenses or hardware products. Customers can expedite their business objectives with OPN partners who have achieved Expertise in a product family or cloud service. To learn more visit: http://www.oracle.com/partnernetwork

