Laundris Corporation Announces Strategic Partnership with GT Linens (Garnier-Thiebaut) to Complete Full Textile "Connected" Supply Chain Offering

The addition of GT Linens as the upstream supply chain manufacturer solidifies the comprehensive ecosystem, connecting manufacturers, distributors, commercial laundries and hotels & healthcare providers. This collaboration enhances operational efficiency, transparency, and sustainability, helping to unify a historically fragmented supply chain.

"This partnership is a game-changer," said Don Ward, Founder & CEO, of Laundris. "By integrating GT Linens into our digital supply chain platform, we can now offer our clients a holistic view of their textile operations, from procurement and distribution to usage and servicing. In most cases, Textiles are the second largest expense on the P&L aside from labor. This ensures real-time inventory management, reduction in waste, and significant cost savings".

Hoteliers and linen providers will benefit from an automated and frictionless procurement process through the Laundris Marketplace. This will enable all parties to have clear communication and transparency through AI driven predicative models of inventory levels and auto-replenishment orders, along with improved visibility into linen lifecycles. Leveraging advanced data analytics and automation, the platform will also support sustainability efforts by optimizing textile usage and minimizing unnecessary production.

"We're thrilled to join forces with Laundris to revolutionize how textiles are managed," said Jean-Philippe Krukowicz, President / CEO of GT Linens. "Together, we're bringing a new level of efficiency and traceability to the industry, ensuring that every textile is accounted for throughout its lifecycle."

The partnership further positions Laundris as a leader in supply chain innovation, providing end-to-end visibility and optimization across industries. By closing the loop with a fully integrated solution, the company is setting a new standard for sustainability and efficiency in the textile sector.

About Laundris Corporation

About Laundris Corporation: Laundris Corporation is a leading provider of inventory management software, leveraging cutting-edge technology including AI to optimize hospitality, commercial laundries

and supply chain management. By integrating automation, data analytics, and sustainable practices, Laundris is redefining efficiency and service quality in the industry.

[email protected] or at (817) 899-6797.

About GT Linens

GT Linens is a leading distributor of high-quality textiles serving both hospitality and home. With a focus on innovation and sustainability, the company delivers top-tier products while maintaining a commitment to environmental responsibility. Garnier Thiebaut, founded in 1833 in the heart of the Vosges region of France, has pioneered many of the textile industry's design and technology inventions for production of fine linens. Today the company's modern plants in Gerardmer are Europe's most advanced manufacturing centers for the design, color and production of fashion fabrics. Renowned for its luxurious damask designs, Garnier Thiebaut linens make an immediate impact with their vivid colors and unique designs. For more information, visit www.gtlinens.com.

