LaundroLab Hosts Grand Opening Free Laundry Day Event in Houston

HOUSTON, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaundroLab, a brand-new state-of-the-art laundromat, is set to host its Grand Opening Free Laundry Day event on Friday, November 8th. The laundromat is located at 14901 Bellaire Blvd and has been open since May 9th, 2024.

The store has been designed to provide a 5-star laundry experience to customers. With top-of-the-line washers and dryers that allow customers to wash and dry their clothes in as little as 45 minutes, a read-play-learn center for children, and other amenities, the owner is confident that this facility will quickly become a favorite spot for everyone in the Mission Bend area. The laundromat is also equipped with service attendants who will wash, dry and fold your laundry for you if you don't have time.

Austin Pastner, the store owner said, "Our goal is to provide a high-quality, hassle-free laundry experience that our customers will love. We believe that our new laundromat is the perfect place for people to get their laundry done quickly, easily, and comfortably."

At the Free Laundry Day event, customers will have the opportunity to use the high tech washers and dryers for free via a Laundry Pay app credit! Additionally, they will be giving a free t-shirt to the first 200 customers and free books to kids! During the 4pm - 6pm timeframe, there will be free snow cones and face painting for kids! And throughout the entire day, there will be music, free giveaways, and raffle prizes totaling over $1000, including a full year of free laundry for the grand prize winner. The event is open to everyone, and the owner encourages anyone in the community to come out and enjoy the festivities.

"We want to show our appreciation to the Houston community by giving back in a fun and meaningful way," said the owner. "We're excited to see everyone next week!"

The Grand Opening Free Laundry Day event will take place from 10am to 6pm on Friday, November 8th at 14901 Bellaire Blvd. For more information about the event or the new laundromat, please contact the store at (346) 229-4198 or [email protected].

