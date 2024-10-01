LaundroLab Laundromat Hosts Free Laundry Day Event To Celebrate Grand Opening

LaundroLab Laundromat Hosts Free Laundry Event to Celebrate New Location in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LaundroLab, a brand-new state-of-the-art laundromat, is set to host its Grand Opening Free Laundry Day event on Wednesday, October 2nd from 1 - 6pm. The laundromat is located at 2342 Beatties Ford Rd and has been open since May 1st, 2024.

The store has been designed to provide a 5-star laundry experience to customers. With top-of-the-line washers and dryers that allow customers to wash and dry their clothes in as little as 45 minutes, a read-play-learn center for children, and other amenities, the owners are confident that this facility will quickly become a favorite spot for everyone in the West End area. The laundromat is also equipped with service attendants who will wash, dry and fold your laundry for you if you don't have time.

Jake Martin, the store owner said, "Our goal is to provide a high-quality, hassle-free laundry experience that our customers will love. We believe that our new laundromat is the perfect place for people to get their laundry done quickly, easily, and comfortably."

At the Free Laundry Day event, customers will have the opportunity to use the high tech washers and dryers for free! Additionally, there will be food, music, free giveaways, and raffle prizes totaling over $1000, including a full year of free laundry for the grand prize winner. The event is open to everyone, and the owners encourage anyone in the community to come out and enjoy the festivities.

"We want to show our appreciation to the Charlotte community by giving back in a fun and meaningful way," said the owner. "We're excited to see everyone next week!"

The Grand Opening Free Laundry Day event will take place from 1:00 PM to 6:00 PM on Wednesday, October 2nd at 2342 Beatties Ford Rd. For more information about the event or the new laundromat, please contact the store at 704-817-8138 or [email protected].

About LaundroLab

Established in 2021, LaundroLab laundromat has quickly become a trusted name in the laundry industry, providing top-notch services and unparalleled convenience to customers across the US. With 20+ locations and plans to open more, LaundroLab is committed to revolutionizing the way people perceive and experience laundry care with a mission to make laundry happy. For more information, visit www.laundrolab.com.

Media Contact

Jake Martin, LaundroLab, 1 650-225-6607, [email protected], https://www.laundrolabusa.com/

SOURCE LaundroLab