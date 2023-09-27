Laura de la Torre de Skipsey Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Laura de la Torre de Skipsey accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Laura is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Mexico City, Mexico.
MEXICO CITY, Mexico , Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura's distinctive passion for service and relationship building has made her a great addition to Mexico Sotheby's International Realty team.
She has an undergraduate B.A. in Communication and Public Relations. Her wide skills characterize building long-term relationships with her clients based on trust, dedication, and professionalism.
Her strong listening abilities allow her to deeply understand her client's needs and is truly committed to providing a boutique service supported by her 30 years of experience in the luxury market. The great charisma, energy, and positivism she reflects make her client's real estate experience a unique and rewarding one.
ABOUT HAUTE RESIDENCE
Designed as a partnership-driven luxury real estate portal, Haute Residence connects its affluent readers with top real estate professionals, while offering the latest in real estate news, showcasing the world's most extraordinary residences on the market, and sharing expert advice from its knowledgeable and experienced real estate partners. The invitation-only luxury real estate network, which partners with just one agent in every market, unites a distinguished collective of leading real estate agents and brokers and highlights the most extravagant properties in leading markets around the globe for affluent buyers, sellers, and real estate enthusiasts. HauteResidence.com has grown to be the number-one news source for million-dollar listings, high-end residential developments, celebrity real estate, and more.
