Laura de la Torre de Skipsey Joins The Exclusive Haute Residence Real Estate Network

Acclaimed real estate agent Laura de la Torre de Skipsey accepts the invitation to Haute Residence's invite-only Network. Laura is one of the exclusive agents representing the luxury real estate market in Mexico City, Mexico.

MEXICO CITY, Mexico , Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Laura's distinctive passion for service and relationship building has made her a great addition to Mexico Sotheby's International Realty team.

She has an undergraduate B.A. in Communication and Public Relations. Her wide skills characterize building long-term relationships with her clients based on trust, dedication, and professionalism.