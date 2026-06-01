"The FIBC industry is vital to the global supply chain, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the association to advance industry standards, safety protocols, and sustainable practices that benefit manufacturers and end-users alike. Post this

"I am honored to serve as Vice President of FIBCA," said Heinen. "The FIBC industry is vital to the global supply chain, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the association to advance industry standards, safety protocols, and sustainable practices that benefit manufacturers and end-users alike."

Laura Heinen, known as #BagLady, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with an emphasis in Marketing. Outside of her professional life, she is a resident of Minnesota where she enjoys raising her two daughters, fishing, the Minnesota Vikings, gardening, and spending time outdoors.

About Rapid Packaging

Rapid Packaging is a leading supplier of industrial packaging solutions, including FIBCs, also known as vented baffle bags or totes, packaging equipment and supplies. With 50 years of industry experience, Rapid Packaging provides high-quality packaging solutions. For more information, visit www.rapidpackaing.com.

About FIBCA

The Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Association (FIBCA) was formed in 1983 to provide a voice for the FIBC industry. FIBCA is committed to educating the public and the industry on the benefits and safe use of bulk bags, while working with regulatory bodies to develop and maintain global industry standards.

Media Contact

Kelli Golembeck, Rapid Packaging, 1 7634048900, [email protected], https://www.rapidpackaging.com/

SOURCE Rapid Packaging