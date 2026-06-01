Laura Heinen Named Vice President of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Association (FIBCA) Français
Rapid Packaging, a leading supplier of packaging supplies and bulk bags is proud to announce that Laura Heinen, Director of Sales and Marketing, has been named Vice President of the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Association (FIBCA).
CHAMPLIN, Minn., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Rapid Packaging, a leading supplier of packaging supplies and bulk bags is proud to announce that Laura Heinen, Director of Sales and Marketing, has been named Vice President of the Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Association (FIBCA).
In her new role as Vice President, Heinen will help lead the association's mission to promote the safe and efficient use of bulk bags while fostering innovation and sustainability within the global packaging industry. Her appointment reflects her deep expertise and longstanding commitment to the industrial packaging sector.
"I am honored to serve as Vice President of FIBCA," said Heinen. "The FIBC industry is vital to the global supply chain, and I look forward to working with my colleagues across the association to advance industry standards, safety protocols, and sustainable practices that benefit manufacturers and end-users alike."
Laura Heinen, known as #BagLady, holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Management with an emphasis in Marketing. Outside of her professional life, she is a resident of Minnesota where she enjoys raising her two daughters, fishing, the Minnesota Vikings, gardening, and spending time outdoors.
About Rapid Packaging
Rapid Packaging is a leading supplier of industrial packaging solutions, including FIBCs, also known as vented baffle bags or totes, packaging equipment and supplies. With 50 years of industry experience, Rapid Packaging provides high-quality packaging solutions. For more information, visit www.rapidpackaing.com.
About FIBCA
The Flexible Intermediate Bulk Container Association (FIBCA) was formed in 1983 to provide a voice for the FIBC industry. FIBCA is committed to educating the public and the industry on the benefits and safe use of bulk bags, while working with regulatory bodies to develop and maintain global industry standards.
Media Contact
Kelli Golembeck, Rapid Packaging, 1 7634048900, [email protected], https://www.rapidpackaging.com/
SOURCE Rapid Packaging
Share this article