Laura Jane Grace Shares Music Breakthrough Story to Launch Yamaha Guitar's 'Find Your Breakthrough' Platform

The solo artist and front person of the iconic Punk band, Against Me!, was approached by Yamaha Guitars to officially launch the website that currently contains dozens of breakthrough moments from musicians including Yvette Young, Nathan East and Steady Holiday. The library of untapped content has been created to provide a place of inspiration for new guitar players, as well as lapsed musicians who are needing extra inspiration to pick up a guitar once again.

"All guitar players and musicians have experienced breakthrough moments in their musical journey." explains Simon Jones, Vice President of Marketing from Yamaha Guitar Group. "It could be a personal moment, a musician or a song that has inspired someone to pick up a guitar, or to write their first song. It could be an unforgettable recording session at a studio, or a tour that took them to the next level. As a company dedicated to helping players find and make their own breakthroughs, we wanted to curate a collection of inspirational content that will reach and motivate as many musicians as possible. We are thrilled that Laura Jane Grace has expressed such a powerful breakthrough story that we can now share with the world."

"Breakthrough moments are what being a musician is all about, you never stop chasing them," said Laura Jane Grace. "It serves you to pay it forward and share with others what led you to them. I was honored to be asked to share the defining moments in my life that guided me to the music and artists that made me the musician I am today. If sharing my story inspires someone to pick up the guitar and play then I can think of no greater success! I'm honored to share the defining moments in my life and the artists and songs that led me to them."

To watch the full film and many more inspiring stories visit https://yamahaguitardevelopment.com/yamaha-guitar-breakthroughs/.

About Yamaha Corporation

Since its founding in 1887, the Yamaha Corporation Group has developed its business activities focusing on musical instruments, audio products, Yamaha music schools, semiconductors, and other products and services related to sound and music. With its unique expertise and sensibilities, Yamaha is committed to creating excitement and cultural inspiration together with people around the world.

About Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc.

Yamaha Guitar Group, Inc. (YGG) is a U.S. based wholly owned subsidiary of Japan based Yamaha Corporation, that is now dedicated to serving the needs of guitar players through three distinct brands: Yamaha, Line 6, and Ampeg. Yamaha began manufacturing guitars in the 1940s and began exporting them to the world in 1966. First, in the '40s, came nylon-string classical acoustic guitars, but it was 1966 that proved to be a particularly impactful year for Yamaha guitars. Introduced, at that time, were SG electric guitars, SB electric basses, FG steelstring acoustics, and a guitar amp. Numerous other offerings have followed, ranging from amps and effects pedals, to an ever-growing range of high-quality guitars, such as the SG, BB, FG and Revstar® families. Over time, the brand has expanded such that Yamaha now builds some of the best-selling acoustic guitars on earth; over a million people a year are transformed into acoustic guitar players by virtue of acquiring their first Yamaha. Yamaha is also no stranger to innovation in the guitar space. For example, 2017 saw the launch of the TransAcousticTM guitar—a unique new category of hybrid acoustic guitar offering onboard chorus and reverb effects to provide a more engaging and inspiring playing experience.

For more than two decades, Line 6 has created products that empower musicians to achieve their full creative potential—from the world's first modeling amplifier and the iconic red POD to the Helix and HX families of guitar processors and Powercab active guitar speaker systems. These and many other products have received numerous accolades and awards, including the Guitar World "Platinum Award," the Premier Guitar "Premier Gear Award," and the Guitar Player "Editors' Pick" Award. For more information, visit line6.com.

Ampeg has produced some of the music industry's most innovative amplification products including the first bass combo amp, the first guitar amp with reverb and the de facto stage bass amp, the SVT. Since the 1940s, Ampeg has offered unique and often first-to-market features and performance capabilities, resulting in six U.S. patents under the Ampeg brand name. In 2019 Ampeg celebrated the 50th anniversary of the SVT.

