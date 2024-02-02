Laura Magner Named Chief Operating Officer at CoreMedical Group

CoreMedical Group, a national healthcare staffing agency, has named Laura Magner the new Chief Operating Officer.

Magner comes to CoreMedical Group with nearly three decades of staffing industry experience. She has spent twenty of those years dedicated to the world of healthcare staffing. As the newest member of the CoreMedical Group executive team, Magner will oversee operations, strategy, and growth, with a focus on improving the lives of healthcare professionals and providing excellent patient care.

In addition to her experience in the staffing industry, Magner also brings national recognition for her work. She was named to the 2022 Global Power 150 – Women in Staffing list, as well as the 2021 Top 100 Leaders in Staffing. Both honors are from Staffing Industry Analysts.

CoreMedical Group's CEO, Aram Hampoian, stated that "Laura's experience and leadership are a perfect match for our company's continued growth. We are excited to welcome her to the CoreMedical Group family as we head into 2024."

Magner echoes Hampoian's sentiments, sharing that "I'm thrilled to be joining CoreMedical Group, with the opportunity to work alongside an incredibly talented team. CoreMedical Group has seen incredible growth in recent years, and I am looking forward to helping the company continue on that path."

CoreMedical Group was named to the Staffing Industry Analysts (SIA) list of Fastest Growing Staffing Firms for 2023. The list is comprised of companies that have posted a minimum of $1 million in revenue in 2018, and have had a compound annual growth rate of at least 15% from 2018 to 2022. In addition, CoreMedical Group has been named one of the Largest Healthcare Staffing Firms, Largest Travel Nursing Staffing Firms, and Largest Travel Allied Health Staffing Firms in the United States by SIA.

About CoreMedical Group

Founded in 1999, CoreMedical Group has provided national staffing services for over 20 years. CoreMedical Group is an industry leader in the recruitment and placement of healthcare professionals in travel nursing, travel allied health, interim management, locum tenens, and permanent placement positions. The company is based in Manchester, NH.

