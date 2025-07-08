Laura Markham Promoted to President of Reverse 1031 CORP.

"I'm excited to lead Reverse 1031 CORP. into its next phase and to support the broader mission of 1031 CORP. as General Counsel," said Markham. "This is an opportunity to shape the future of our organization and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners." Post this

In her dual role, Markham will:

Develop and drive the long-term vision and strategic roadmap for Reverse 1031 CORP.

Oversee all reverse and improvement exchange transactions with a focus on compliance, efficiency, and personalized client experience.

Guide legal strategy and risk management for 1031 CORP. and its affiliate.

"Laura has consistently demonstrated the strategic insight, legal acumen, and entrepreneurial drive needed to lead in this evolving industry," said Margo McDonnell, President and CEO of 1031 CORP. "Her promotion strengthens our leadership team and positions us for continued national growth."

Laura first joined 1031 CORP. in 2019, serving as Vice President and Regional Manager for the Pacific Northwest. After a two-year tenure at a Coeur d'Alene law firm, she returned in 2024 and quickly assumed key responsibilities in legal counsel and exchange operations. Laura is admitted to practice law in Arizona, Idaho, and Oregon. She earned her J.D. from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and holds a B.S. from California State Polytechnic University, San Luis Obispo.

"I'm excited to lead Reverse 1031 CORP. into its next phase and to support the broader mission of 1031 CORP. as General Counsel," said Markham. "This is an opportunity to shape the future of our organization and deliver even greater value to our clients and partners."

About 1031 CORP.

Headquartered in Collegeville, PA, 1031 CORP. is a nationally recognized Qualified Intermediary dedicated to facilitating seamless, compliant, and tax-efficient 1031 exchange transactions. With a commitment to delivering "an exceptional exchange experience, made easy," the company serves real estate investors, business owners, and their trusted advisors including real estate agents, attorneys, CPAs, financial professionals, and title and escrow officers. Backed by decades of experience and deep technical expertise, 1031 CORP. offers personalized guidance and unmatched service across a full spectrum of exchange strategies.

About Reverse 1031 CORP.

Reverse 1031 CORP. is a trusted leader in reverse and improvement 1031 exchanges, helping investors acquire replacement property before selling their relinquished property—often essential in today's competitive market. Structured under IRS Revenue Procedure 2000-37, our exchanges utilize a Qualified Exchange Accommodation Arrangement (QEAA) and an Exchange Accommodation Titleholder (EAT) to "park" title for up to 180 days, ensuring compliance and full tax deferral. With over three decades of combined industry experience and offices in Collegeville, PA and Bend, OR, our expert team offers personalized guidance, deep legal and tax knowledge, and secure handling of every transaction, making even the most complex exchanges possible.

