Laura Markham Returns to 1031 CORP. as General Counsel, Reverse 1031 CORP. Vice President

Markham worked previously with 1031 CORP. as a vice president and manager for the company's operations in the Pacific Northwest from 2019 to 2022. She managed client transactions, ensured compliance with the regulations under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and assisted with legal review of company needs. In the interim term, Markham worked for a private law firm in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho, specializing in civil litigation, construction, transactional real estate, development, land use, municipal services and general business practice. Markham shared, "My previous firm gave me excellent experience in many of the unique legal circumstances that can affect real estate transactions and ownership. I was grateful for that opportunity but am happy to be back 'home' at 1031 CORP."

"Laura is a fantastic addition to the team at 1031 CORP. and Reverse 1031 CORP. Her legal expertise in real estate and business law and her familiarity with 1031 exchanges are great assets for both companies. I am excited to have Laura on our Leadership Team and I am certain she will play an essential role in the strategic direction and growth of both 1031 CORP. and Reverse 1031 CORP. Her perspective and service to 1031 CORP. was impeccable the first time and we are beyond lucky to have her on the team, again," said Margo McDonnell, President of 1031 CORP. and Reverse 1031 CORP.

She has been a practicing licensed attorney for nearly 11 years. Markham holds a Juris Doctorate from the Sandra Day O'Connor College of Law at Arizona State University and is an admitted attorney in 3 states: Arizona, Idaho and Oregon.

1031 CORP. is a Qualified Intermediary, facilitating 1031 exchanges nationwide since 1991. Our team strives to provide "an exceptional exchange experience, made easy," to all parties to the transaction. The Company works with real estate investors and business owners selling and purchasing investment real estate and their advisors: real estate professionals, attorneys, CPAs, title and escrow professionals, and financial advisors. A 1031 exchange is a powerful tax tool, established under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code, that defers certain taxes, creating benefits for investment property owners, businesses, and the national and local economies.

Reverse 1031 CORP. specializes in parking transactions under Section 1031 of the Internal Revenue Code and Revenue Procedure 2000-37. Acting as an Exchange Accommodation Titleholder, Reverse 1031 CORP. facilitates reverse and improvement exchanges across the United States. Reverse 1031 CORP. is based in Collegeville, Pennsylvania.

