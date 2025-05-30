Laura Metaal Implements INVEX ERP Software in the Netherlands

"It makes a huge difference using an enterprise software that is made for the metal industry" – Marko Pavic, IT Project Manager at Laura Metaal Post this

Laura Metaal made extensive use of INVEX APIs to extend the use of INVEX and meet their custom business requirements. This includes integration with applications built by Prodin in sales and receiving, and production recording applications provided by Ignition from Knols IT.

"It makes a huge difference using an enterprise software that is made for the metal industry, implemented by Prodin who understands the metal industry. Prodin was able to leverage their experience with the INVEX software for the implementation to help make this project a success. We also deployed a Business Intelligence and Dashboards software, provided by the company Ponthus, to help us make better data-driven decisions to run our company."

– Marko Pavic, IT Project Manager at Laura Metaal

Laura Metaal successfully implemented a full complement of INVEX enterprise (ERP) software features. This includes the management of toll steel inventory, production planning features to handle their decoiling process for the production of coil to sheet, transport planning functions to monitor online orders and efficiently build loads for dispatch, and invoice billing features to generate invoices at the time of production or shipping.

"We are proud of the complete solution we were able to provide Laura Metaal with INVEX. Since INVEX is built for the metal industry, this substantially improved the user-experience for the Laura Metaal users and faster to implement."

– Jochem Swierstra, Business Consultant at Prodin

About Laura Metaal

Laura Metaal is a steel toll processor located in Maastricht, the Netherlands, and was originally founded in 1937. The company processes coils into steel sheets to any desired size and with optimum flatness. Their continuous sheet pickling track is unique in Europe, and can pickle steel sheets up to 30 mm thick, as well as their powerful straightening machine easily handles high-strength steel.

About Prodin Business Solutions

Prodin Business Solutions, an enterprise software company that was founded in 1975, has been a software implementation provider for Invera's metal solutions and the INVEX software since 2005. Prodin provides implementation services for INVEX for Europe and the US and has extensive experience in the metal industry. Their implementation services include consulting, training, software development and integration, data migration, as well as report writing services.

About Invera

Invera has been providing metal enterprise (ERP) software and metal-specific e-commerce solutions to the metal service center and steel processing industries since 1977. The metal software solution INVEX is fast and intuitive and can be implemented quickly requiring minimal, if any, software modifications.

INVEX is used by metal service centers, metal stockholders, plate processors, metal distributors, metal processors, steel toll processors, and steel tube mills that produce tubes from slit coils. Invera's commitment to the metals industry is endorsed by over 700sites in North America, Europe and the Middle East at single-site and multi-site companies

For more information, contact Invera at (514)-925-8558 or visit https://www.invera.com.

Media Contact

Ray Vasson, Invera, 1 514-925-8555, [email protected], https://invera.com/

SOURCE Invera