Laura Wellington Launches New Podcast "On The Porch Swing"

MADISON, Conn., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Author-Entrepreneur Laura Wellington launches new podcast called "On The Porch Swing." The podcast name is derived from the location in which the podcast takes place -- on Wellington's home porch swing. Interviews with high profile guests as well as not-so-high-profile guests focus on the critical topics of today that impact everyone.
In her first interview, Wellington chats with Dr. Kat Lindley, President of Global Health Project, about the state of our nation, health, and the future.
In her newly accepted role as a commentary writer for The Western Journal, Wellington says, "This podcast was a natural progression. I think the more voices heard today, the better."
Wellington is a successful technology entrepreneur, the founder of a popular blog THREAD MB as well as an award-winning children's television creator and mainstream author.
