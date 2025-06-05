Laurel Brings Home the Gold in The 2025 Globee AI Awards

"Laurel ensures that time is captured and billed accurately, and automates what used to be a painful weekly chore – in fact, many of our customers report that the AI time platform has given them their Saturdays mornings back," said Ryan Alshak, CEO, Laurel. Post this

"We are honored by this industry recognition, and see it as a validation of our commitment to giving time back to professional services firms," said Ryan Alshak, CEO, Laurel. "Legal professionals tend to be incredibly fragmented in their workflows, interacting with an average of 250 distinct applications and activities for multiple clients and project engagements every day. This is clearly way too much activity to accurately reconstruct through a manual timekeeping process at the end of the week. Laurel ensures that time is captured and billed accurately, and automates what used to be a painful weekly chore – in fact, many of our customers report that the AI time platform has given them their Saturdays mornings back."

Laurel's AI-based clustering model finds similar activities and bundles them together by client and project, and automatically assigns matter and billing codes. The Laurel platform creates an automated entry, complete with a compliant narrative that corresponds to the approved billing guidelines, and codifies it using an agreed-upon classification model. This entry is presented directly to the timekeeper at the end of the day for verification, to expedite the billing process.

Laurel enables lawyers to save an average of 1 hour per week on timesheet creation, spending only 5.8 minutes per day on average entering their time (a 66-80% decrease from the time it took pre-Laurel). Ensuring that billable hours aren't left on the table, it also helps them to charge an average of 25-minutes more per day (enabling them to hit their targeted billing goals more easily).

For legal firms, Laurel helps maximize utilization and turns time-keeping into a profit center. It's an incredibly easy and powerful way to do timekeeping, and it's been proven to grow profit for its customers (4-11%). In 2024, one of Laurel's AmLaw customers increased its billable time by +27 minutes per day, which will extrapolate to $15,746,400 in bottom-line profit when they roll out Laurel firm-wide in 2025.

Laurel also helps with compliance and Outside Counsel Guidelines (OCG) as well, by tracking activity across all digital applications. In 2024, Laurel decreased compliance errors by 92% at an AmLaw firm, resulting in a 2% realization uplift for the global firm.

To learn more about Laurel, please visit https://www.laurel.ai/.

About Laurel

Laurel is an AI Time Platform platform for enterprise professional services firms, including AmLaw 5 legal and Big 4 accounting. By applying AI to time entry, Laurel helps firms automate timekeeping, maximize profits, and access insights that help them understand the true cost of service delivery. For additional information, please visit https://www.laurel.ai/.

