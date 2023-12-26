Lauren A. Liss Named 2023 Massachusetts 'Go To' Lawyer for Environmental and Energy Law

Lauren A. Liss, senior counsel in the Environmental, Energy, and Real Estate practices in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2023 "Go To" Lawyer for Environmental and Energy Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly.

BOSTON, Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lauren A. Liss, senior counsel in the Environmental, Energy, and Real Estate practices in global law firm Greenberg Traurig, LLP's Boston office, was named a 2023 "Go To" Lawyer for Environmental and Energy Law by Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Liss and her fellow honorees are featured in the publication's Dec. 25 issue.

"Go To" Lawyers are nominated by their peers and chosen by a panel from Massachusetts Lawyers Weekly. Honorees are selected for demonstrating in-depth knowledge in their field and deep experience with a record of success, according to the publication.

Liss focuses her practice on environmental and energy law and policy as well as real estate development. She has deep public and private sector experience, having served in a variety of governmental roles, including as commissioner of the Department of Environmental Protection for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Ms. Liss also served as president and CEO of the Massachusetts Development Finance Agency, where she led the state's quasi-public finance and development agency, working with businesses, nonprofits, banks, and communities to stimulate economic growth across the Commonwealth. Liss has also served as general counsel and deputy secretary for Environmental Policy at the Executive Office of Transportation and Construction for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts. Additionally, she was senior environmental counsel for the Central Artery/Ted Williams Tunnel project.

