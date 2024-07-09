Laurence M. Goodman Elected a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers

"Unions are essential in the fight to ensure workers are treated with dignity and respect, and I am proud to have spent my career advocating for fair working conditions for all," said Goodman. Post this

"I am deeply honored to join such an accomplished and esteemed body of attorneys as a Fellow of the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers," said Goodman. "Unions are essential in the fight to ensure workers are treated with dignity and respect, and I am proud to have spent my career advocating for fair working conditions for all."

In practice for over 35 years, Goodman is a trusted advisor to labor unions and their members in negotiations and arbitrations. He represents employees who work in a broad range of industries, including longshoremen, transportation workers, retail industry workers, as well as workers in the entertainment industry and professional athletes. He routinely argues on behalf of these workers in matters that come before federal and state courts, and federal and state administrative agencies. Having previously worked at the NLRB, Goodman is well versed in the rules governing union organizing and in developing strategies for successful campaigns, and guiding clients with respect to work preservation disputes and secondary boycotts.

Founded in 1995 through an initiative of the Council of The Section of Labor and Employment Law of the American Bar Association, the College of Labor and Employment Lawyers is a nonprofit professional organization recognizing those lawyers who, by long and outstanding service, have distinguished themselves as leaders in the field.

The installation of the 29th class of Fellows will be held Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City during the College's annual induction dinner. With the current class of Fellows, the College now has members representing 46 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the Virgin Islands and 12 Canadian provinces.

Goodman is the eighth member of the firm to have been elected as a Fellow in the College, joining Managing Partner Deborah R. Willig and partners Stuart W. Davidson, Alaine Williams, Nancy B.G. Lassen, Richard G. Poulson, Amy L. Rosenberger, and Ralph Teti in membership.

About Willig, Williams & Davidson – Willig, Williams & Davidson (http://www.wwdlaw.com) is one of the largest and most respected union-side labor law firms in the United States. The firm has offices in Philadelphia and Harrisburg, Pennsylvania as well as Haddonfield, N.J., and Chicago, Ill. Founded in 1979, Willig, Williams & Davidson focuses on representing labor unions, employee benefit funds and individual working people and their families on a variety of legal fronts, including national, regional and local contract negotiations; election and campaign finance; dispute resolution through mediation, arbitration and litigation; family law matters; benefits law design and compliance issues; discrimination, overtime and unpaid wages, and other employment matters; prepaid legal services for union members; social security disability; and workers' compensation matters in Philadelphia and beyond. Workers inspire us.

Media Contact

Sarah Larson, Furia Rubel Communications, 215.340.0480, [email protected], https://www.furiarubel.com/

SOURCE Furia Rubel Communications