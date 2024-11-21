Laurie Sewell Inducted as President of ISSA, Marking a Milestone in the Organization's 100-Year Legacy

"I am confident that under Laurie's leadership the association will continue to advance our mission of changing the way the world views cleaning. Her dedication and vision will undoubtedly drive our industry forward." -Matthew J. Schenk, outgoing ISSA President. Post this

"It has been a privilege to lead ISSA over the past year," said Matthew J. Schenk, outgoing ISSA President and CEO of Midlab. "I am confident that under Laurie's leadership the association will continue to advance our mission of changing the way the world views cleaning. Her dedication and vision will undoubtedly drive our industry forward."

As a recognized leader in the cleaning and facilities management industry, Laurie Sewell brings over two decades of experience, innovation, and commitment to professional excellence. Her induction as ISSA President underscores her influence in advancing industry standards, promoting sustainable practices, and advocating for the role of cleaning professionals globally. Some of Laurie's significant accomplishments include:

Leading Servicon's growth as a pioneer in environmentally sustainable cleaning practices.

Championing health and safety improvements within complex facilities, including healthcare, aerospace, and commercial spaces.

Spearheading initiatives to elevate frontline workers and recognize their essential role in maintaining healthy communities.

Advocating for diversity, equity, and inclusion within the cleaning and facilities management sectors.

Promoting industry-wide standards and best practices through education, training, and mentorship.

Laurie's leadership will guide the ISSA as it continues to support and elevate industry professionals through initiatives, standards, and best practices. To learn more about Laurie Sewell and her long list of achievements, please click here or read Maintenance SalesNews' interview with Laurie Sewell.

For more information about ISSA and the organization's mission, visit ISSA's website or ISSA Show North America 2024.

About Servicon

Servicon is a leading provider of environmentally sustainable cleaning and maintenance services, specializing in servicing complex facilities such as healthcare, aerospace, and commercial environments. Committed to promoting health, safety, and operational efficiency, Servicon leverages innovative cleaning practices and advanced technology to deliver top-tier service that meets rigorous standards. With a mission to elevate the cleaning industry and support frontline workers, Servicon is dedicated to fostering a cleaner, healthier, and more sustainable world. For more information, visit servicon.com. Follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

About ISSA

With 11,000 members—including distributors, manufacturers, manufacturer representatives, wholesalers, building service contractors, in-house service providers, residential cleaners, and associated service members—ISSA is the world's leading trade association for the cleaning industry. The association is committed to changing the way the world views cleaning by providing its members with the business tools they need to promote cleaning as an investment in human health, the environment, and an improved bottom line. Headquartered in Rosemont, Ill., USA, the association has regional offices in Milan, Italy; Toronto, Canada; Sydney, Australia; Seoul, South Korea; and Shanghai, China. For more information about ISSA, visit www.issa.com or call 800-225-4772 (North America) or 847-982-0800. Follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and YouTube.

