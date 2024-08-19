Lauryn Muzzey Joins North Square Investments as Internal Sales Associate

"With her most recent experience working with clients in J.P. Morgan's Wealth Management Division, we know Lauryn will be an outstanding addition to our team," said North Square Head of Distribution Phil Callahan. Post this

Most recently, Lauryn worked as a Financial Advisor Development Track Analyst for J.P Morgan Securities LLC, where she supported client relationships by facilitating transactions and was responsible for new business acquisition for the firm's Wealth Management Division

"As our firm continues on its current growth trajectory with the expansion of our investment capabilities, product offerings and advisor relationships, we are delighted to have Lauryn join our firm," Callahan said. "With her most recent experience working with clients in J.P. Morgan's Wealth Management Division, we know Lauryn will be an outstanding addition to our team."

Lauryn received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Finance and Real Estate from Florida State University and holds FINRA SIE, 7 and 63 licenses.

North Square is committed to the sourcing, vetting and delivery of institutional quality, active investment managers to their financial intermediary partners which include broker dealers, wealth management advisors, RIAs, family offices, retirement plans and private banks. North Square believes the firm delivers value to its investment partners by providing support services and access to distribution while assisting distribution partners as they search for high quality, alpha-generating active investment strategies to build better risk-adjusted portfolios for their clients. North Square's multi-boutique platform includes a mutual fund family and ownership interests in the distinctly branded firms of C.S. McKee and Oak Ridge Investments with collective assets under management and advisement of approximately $12.34 billion (as of July 31, 2024).

About North Square

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in Chicago, Illinois, North Square Investments is an independent, multi-boutique investment firm dedicated to delivering differentiated active investment strategies to the market. With an experienced senior management team, a board composed of highly regarded industry veterans and backed by Estancia Capital Partners, North Square is a leader in aggregating high quality, alpha-generating active strategies to assist financial intermediary partners in building superior risk-adjusted portfolios for the benefit of their clients. Learn more about North Square Investments at northsquareinvest.com.

