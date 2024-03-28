Lautenbach Recycling Partners with Food Waste Prevention Week

Troy Lautenbach, CEO of Lautenbach Recycling, commented on the partnership, stating, "At Lautenbach Recycling, we understand the significant environmental impact of food waste and the importance of taking action to address this issue. Post this

Troy Lautenbach, CEO of Lautenbach Recycling, commented on the partnership, stating, "At Lautenbach Recycling, we understand the significant environmental impact of food waste and the importance of taking action to address this issue. By partnering with Food Waste Prevention Week, we aim to raise awareness about the importance of reducing food waste and encourage individuals and families to take steps towards more sustainable practices."

Throughout Food Waste Prevention Week, Lautenbach Recycling will support various initiatives and activities organized by foodwastepreventionweek.com. These efforts will include educational outreach, and resources to help businesses and families reduce their food waste and make more informed decisions about consumption and disposal.

As part of its ongoing commitment to sustainability, Lautenbach Recycling remains dedicated to supporting initiatives that promote environmental conservation and waste reduction. By partnering with Food Waste Prevention Week, the company reaffirms its commitment to making a positive impact on the environment and communities it serves.

Lautenbach Recycling the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State. Founded in 1991 by brothers Troy and Torrey Lautenbach are dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices. With a strong commitment to reducing our ecological footprint, Lautenbach Recycling provides comprehensive recycling services to both residential and commercial clients in the Pacific Northwest. Their residential and industrial services include sustainable demolition, self-haul recycling, roll off boxes, recycling services and operate the areas only food waste DE packing machine. This separates the organic waste from the recyclable packaging. Lautenbach Recycling strives to contribute to a greener future by efficiently processing and reusing materials, thereby conserving valuable resources, and protecting our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our deep-rooted community values and strive to make a positive impact on our local ecosystem.

Our Family of Lautenbach Businesses include:

Skagit Soils – Providing green and organic waste services https://skagitsoilsinc.com

San Juan Transfer Station – Friday Harbors Recycling, garbage drop off services https://sanjuantransferstation.com

Northwest Container Rentals – Selling and Renting Storage Containers, Mobile Offices and Steel Road Plates. https://nwrcontainers.com

Media Contact

Bryan Geschwill, Lautenbach Recycling, 360-757-4000, [email protected], https://recycleit.com

SOURCE Lautenbach Recycling