Lautenbach Recycling to Host October Member Mixer in Support of SICBA

Bryan Hancock, Sales Manager at Lautenbach Recycling, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "We are thrilled to host the October Member Mixer in collaboration with SICBA. Tweet this

Admission to the October Member Mixer is priced at $15 per SICBA member. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy shoes as the event will be held outdoors.

To secure your spot at this exciting event, please RSVP at http://www.sicba.org/events. For further information about the October Member Mixer and other SICBA initiatives, visit the SICBA website or contact their office directly.

Lautenbach Recycling and SICBA are proud to come together to promote sustainability, community engagement, and networking within the Skagit County construction industry. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals and enjoy a delightful evening in support of a greener future.

Lautenbach Recycling the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State. Founded in 1991 by brothers Troy and Torrey Lautenbach are dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices. With a strong commitment to reducing our ecological footprint, Lautenbach Recycling provides comprehensive recycling services to both residential and commercial clients in the Pacific Northwest. Their residential and industrial services include sustainable demolition, self-haul recycling, roll off boxes, recycling services and operate the areas only food waste DE packing machine. This separates the organic waste from the recyclable packaging. Lautenbach Recycling strives to contribute to a greener future by efficiently processing and reusing materials, thereby conserving valuable resources, and protecting our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our deep-rooted community values and strive to make a positive impact on our local ecosystem.

Our Family of Lautenbach Businesses include:

Skagit Soils – Providing green and organic waste services https://skagitsoilsinc.com

San Juan Transfer Station – Friday Harbors Recycling, garbage drop off services https://sanjuantransferstation.com

Northwest Container Rentals – Selling and renting Storage Containers, Mobile Offices and Steel Road Plates. https://nwrcontainers.com

Additional information is available at (360) 757-4000 or through their website: https://lautenbachrecycling.com/

Media Contact

Bryan Geschwill, Lautenbach Recycling, 360 757 4000, [email protected], https://lautenbachrecycling.com

SOURCE Lautenbach Recycling