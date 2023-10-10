Lautenbach Recycling to Host October Member Mixer in Support of SICBA

Lautenbach Recycling, a leading recycling company located at 13084 Ball Road in Mt. Vernon, is excited to announce the upcoming October Member Mixer in collaboration with the Skagit County Builders Association (SICBA). This event is scheduled to take place on October 17th, 2023, from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM, and promises to be an evening of camaraderie and support for the local building community.
MT. VERNON, Wash., Oct. 10th, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lautenbach Recycling has long been committed to environmental sustainability and community engagement. By partnering with SICBA, an esteemed organization in Skagit County, they are taking another step towards fostering stronger ties within the community while promoting environmentally responsible practices in the construction industry.
The October Member Mixer will be a delightful evening featuring a variety of delicious food, refreshing beverages, and locally sourced beer to be enjoyed by all attendees. The event promises an informal atmosphere where members and supporters of SICBA can network, exchange ideas, and discuss the latest trends in the construction and recycling industries.
Bryan Hancock, Sales Manager at Lautenbach Recycling, expressed his excitement about the event, saying, "We are thrilled to host the October Member Mixer in collaboration with SICBA. It's a fantastic opportunity for our team to connect with the local construction community and discuss the vital role recycling plays in sustainable building practices."
Pamela Sheedy, Head of Marketing at SICBA, added, "This event is a testament to the power of collaboration. Working together with Lautenbach Recycling has allowed us to create an event that benefits our members and raises awareness about the importance of eco-friendly construction practices."
Admission to the October Member Mixer is priced at $15 per SICBA member. Attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately for the weather and wear sturdy shoes as the event will be held outdoors.
To secure your spot at this exciting event, please RSVP at http://www.sicba.org/events. For further information about the October Member Mixer and other SICBA initiatives, visit the SICBA website or contact their office directly.
Lautenbach Recycling and SICBA are proud to come together to promote sustainability, community engagement, and networking within the Skagit County construction industry. Don't miss out on this fantastic opportunity to connect with industry professionals and enjoy a delightful evening in support of a greener future.
Lautenbach Recycling the largest family-owned recycling company in Washington State. Founded in 1991 by brothers Troy and Torrey Lautenbach are dedicated to promoting environmental sustainability and responsible waste management practices. With a strong commitment to reducing our ecological footprint, Lautenbach Recycling provides comprehensive recycling services to both residential and commercial clients in the Pacific Northwest. Their residential and industrial services include sustainable demolition, self-haul recycling, roll off boxes, recycling services and operate the areas only food waste DE packing machine. This separates the organic waste from the recyclable packaging. Lautenbach Recycling strives to contribute to a greener future by efficiently processing and reusing materials, thereby conserving valuable resources, and protecting our environment. As a family-owned and operated business, we take pride in our deep-rooted community values and strive to make a positive impact on our local ecosystem.
Our Family of Lautenbach Businesses include:
- Skagit Soils – Providing green and organic waste services https://skagitsoilsinc.com
- San Juan Transfer Station – Friday Harbors Recycling, garbage drop off services https://sanjuantransferstation.com
- Northwest Container Rentals – Selling and renting Storage Containers, Mobile Offices and Steel Road Plates. https://nwrcontainers.com
Additional information is available at (360) 757-4000 or through their website: https://lautenbachrecycling.com/
Media Contact
Bryan Geschwill, Lautenbach Recycling, 360 757 4000, [email protected], https://lautenbachrecycling.com
SOURCE Lautenbach Recycling
