LAVA and Teamwork Commerce Bring Loyalty Recognition to the Point of Sale

The combination of Teamwork Commerce and LAVA was successfully deployed with an NFL team this season, where the integration enables the team season ticket member ID lookup, retrieval of the fan's member discounts and stored value balance, and subsequent redemptions through Teamwork Commerce's POS devices.

Dave Landa, chief business officer at LAVA, explained, "Fans are the most important aspect of any brand, and brand and loyalty managers must do everything in their power to engage the social network that is their fan base, including consistently delivering a memorable in-person brand experience with each interaction, be it in person or in digital.

"Our partnership with Teamwork Commerce helps our joint clients achieve this goal. By integrating our two systems, clients can easily deploy long-term loyalty benefits as well as real-time, in-the-moment campaigns for fans that can be seamlessly redeemed at all appropriate POS locations, providing fans with memorable surprise-and-delight moments."

Amber Hovious, VP of marketing and partnerships at Teamwork Commerce, added, "We are committed to helping sports teams provide value to their fans at every opportunity. The point of sale is the final touchpoint of any transaction, and it is our goal to help our customers deliver exceptional experiences that leave fans feeling valued and satisfied.

"Our partnership with LAVA helps us to facilitate this in a unique way, creating personalization that helps franchises create bespoke interactions that provide meaningful value to enhance the excitement of game day."

The two companies see additional opportunities for collaboration beyond the sports and entertainment sectors. Next week, LAVA and Teamwork Commerce are participating in NRF 24, the National Retail Foundation's annual conference, where they will discuss how sports-fan-type engagement and loyalty can be brought to the retail sector.

About Teamwork Commerce

Teamwork Commerce is a flexible tech stack for retailers that includes POS, OMS, Clienteling, Inventory Control and Reporting - a cloud-based system that is constantly evolving to provide cutting-edge technology to meet the needs of the ever-changing retail landscape. With Teamwork's omnichannel solution, retailers gain a deeper understanding of their customers to provide personalized experiences through invisible technology. Trusted by top retailers globally including, Moose Knuckles, Colorado Rockies, Asics, Milwaukee Bucks, Catbird, and Paul Stuart. Learn more at teamworkcommerce.com.

About LAVA

LAVA is a next-generation real-time data experience platform for brand engagement. Its deep integration capabilities and business-user friendly no-code configuration technology turn real-time enterprise data into actionable insights using RealtimeAI™ and empowers businesses to create moments that matter for their fans. By connecting world-class brands with their customers 'in the moment,' LAVA helps sports, entertainment, gaming, hospitality, and retail companies create personalized experiences that enhance fan engagement, deepen brand loyalty, and generate incremental spend. For more information, visit lava.ai.

