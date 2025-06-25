LAVA Technology Services Launches 'Awesome as a Service®,' A Bold, All-Inclusive Telecom Subscription Model

"Awesome as a Service is about giving our clients what they really need—end-to-end support, faster decision-making, and the confidence to grow without technical friction." —LAVA CEO Jake Jansen Post this

"Awesome as a Service is about giving our clients what they really need—end-to-end support, faster decision-making, and the confidence to grow without technical friction," said Jake Jansen, CEO at LAVA. "Instead of juggling vendors and piecing together solutions, our clients get a united approach to procurement and deployment of everything 'as a service'—from AI and cloud to cybersecurity, customer experience, and more."

What Makes This Subscription Service Awesome for IT leaders and businesses?

Awesome as a Service provides clients with:

Dedicated Expert Team, including pricing analysts, project managers, and executive leadership

All-in access to LAVA's full portfolio of telecom and IT solutions

Expedited site-level pricing with real-time benchmarks

RFP and contract negotiation support, even for vendors outside LAVA's ecosystem

Strategic Guidance, including quarterly education sessions, RFP support, and direct access to LAVA's engineering and leadership teams

Unlimited access to proprietary decision tools like dynamic matrices for quick vendor evaluations

Simplified Telecom Management, including everything from vendor pricing to contract renewals so you can focus on your priorities, not procurement cycles

Designed for Enterprises Seeking Advanced Technological Support

The subscription model has been tested by select LAVA enterprise clients, demonstrating measurable results of over 300 percent ROI and cost savings.

"Our customers expect the best when they work with LAVA, so we wanted to bring the most comprehensive services strategy to market," said Billy Stowe, CRO at LAVA. "With our vast number of internal resources, knowledge of the marketplace, and keeping that customer-first mindset, our clients will love everything they get from Awesome as a Service."

Availability

Awesome as a Service® is available now for midmarket and enterprise clients across North America. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://lavats.com/aaas/

About LAVA

LAVA Technology Services is an Inc. 5000 consulting firm headquartered in Northern Virginia that helps enterprise clients reduce telecom and IT costs while accelerating digital transformation. LAVA specializes in global network design, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and collaboration technologies, backed by $50 billion in buying power and partnerships with over 500 leading service providers. LAVA works with numerous Fortune 500 companies worldwide, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that improve performance and simplify complexity. They are the CIO's most trusted advisor and Procurement's secret weapon. For more information, visit www.lavats.com.

