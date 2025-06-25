LAVA Technology Services Launches 'Awesome as a Service®,' A Bold, All-Inclusive Telecom Subscription Model

Awesome as a Service® simplifies enterprise telecom and IT management with end-to-end support, including expert teams, vendor negotiations, real-time pricing tools, and strategic guidance. Early adopters have experienced over 300% ROI and significant cost savings.
PURCELLVILLE, Va., June 25, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LAVA Technology Services (LAVA), a leading technology and telecom consulting firm, is proud to announce the launch of Awesome as a Service®, a groundbreaking 36-month subscription model designed to simplify how businesses manage their connectivity, communications, and technology infrastructure.
At a time when IT leaders are juggling vendors, rising costs, and increasingly complex deployments, LAVA is offering a streamlined, bundled solution that puts strategy, savings, and service at the center of the conversation.
"Awesome as a Service is about giving our clients what they really need—end-to-end support, faster decision-making, and the confidence to grow without technical friction," said Jake Jansen, CEO at LAVA. "Instead of juggling vendors and piecing together solutions, our clients get a united approach to procurement and deployment of everything 'as a service'—from AI and cloud to cybersecurity, customer experience, and more."
What Makes This Subscription Service Awesome for IT leaders and businesses?
Awesome as a Service provides clients with:
- Dedicated Expert Team, including pricing analysts, project managers, and executive leadership
- All-in access to LAVA's full portfolio of telecom and IT solutions
- Expedited site-level pricing with real-time benchmarks
- RFP and contract negotiation support, even for vendors outside LAVA's ecosystem
- Strategic Guidance, including quarterly education sessions, RFP support, and direct access to LAVA's engineering and leadership teams
- Unlimited access to proprietary decision tools like dynamic matrices for quick vendor evaluations
- Simplified Telecom Management, including everything from vendor pricing to contract renewals so you can focus on your priorities, not procurement cycles
Designed for Enterprises Seeking Advanced Technological Support
The subscription model has been tested by select LAVA enterprise clients, demonstrating measurable results of over 300 percent ROI and cost savings.
"Our customers expect the best when they work with LAVA, so we wanted to bring the most comprehensive services strategy to market," said Billy Stowe, CRO at LAVA. "With our vast number of internal resources, knowledge of the marketplace, and keeping that customer-first mindset, our clients will love everything they get from Awesome as a Service."
Availability
Awesome as a Service® is available now for midmarket and enterprise clients across North America. For more information or to schedule a consultation, visit https://lavats.com/aaas/
About LAVA
LAVA Technology Services is an Inc. 5000 consulting firm headquartered in Northern Virginia that helps enterprise clients reduce telecom and IT costs while accelerating digital transformation. LAVA specializes in global network design, cybersecurity, cloud, AI, and collaboration technologies, backed by $50 billion in buying power and partnerships with over 500 leading service providers. LAVA works with numerous Fortune 500 companies worldwide, delivering innovative, cost-effective solutions that improve performance and simplify complexity. They are the CIO's most trusted advisor and Procurement's secret weapon. For more information, visit www.lavats.com.
