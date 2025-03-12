Lava.ai and Square Partner to Elevate Fan Engagement Across Sports, Entertainment and Leisure

Square's work with LAVA, a leading fan engagement platform, marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance customer experiences through innovative loyalty and commerce solutions that provide greater flexibility for fans and businesses alike Post this

"We're thrilled with the value this partnership brings," said Marty Turman, VP of Fan Marketing and Insights at the Rams. "We delivered thousands of integrated membership transactions per game last year, and with LAVA together with Square, we are looking forward to delivering more frictionless fan benefits, elevated experiences and in-the-moment activations that are personalized at scale, based on fan behaviors, preferences and context."

LAVA and Square also teamed up at one of the world's best known entertainment venues late 2024 to deliver a custom on-site benefits pass experience for current and alumni performers, and are together working with other sports leagues and teams to activate and deliver on next generation real-time 'surprise and delight' membership programs for global fan bases.

"Square's work with LAVA, a leading fan engagement platform, marks a significant milestone in our mission to enhance customer experiences through innovative loyalty and commerce solutions that provide greater flexibility for fans and businesses alike," said Jonathan Ghio, Sports & Entertainment Partnerships Lead at Square. "With a diverse suite of payment and business software solutions, Square continues to support venues of all sizes—from intimate local music halls to stadiums accommodating over 60,000 fans. This partnership underscores Square's expansion across sports, entertainment, and leisure, reinforcing our commitment to delivering seamless, integrated solutions that drive engagement and operational efficiency for businesses, operators, and their customers."

"Combining Square's innovative commerce solutions with LAVA's real-time membership and engagement platform means better, faster and smarter purchase and reward redemption experiences for fans which in turn means more engaged, more valuable fans for our joint clients," said Dave Landa, Chief Business Officer at LAVA. "Together, we are bringing seamless customer engagement and payments to a higher level of execution and to a broader base of clients."

