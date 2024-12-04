Lavender Barn, an Auberge Spa, Opens at The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection as Central Coast's Premier Wellbeing Destination

Travelers can now indulge in treatments inspired by the landscape of Los Olivos, enhanced by an array of comprehensive programs that celebrate the art of living well

LOS OLIVOS, Calif., Dec. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection, an award-winning landmark hotel in the heart of California's Central Coast, opens a new chapter with the debut of its brand new spa and wellness concept, Lavender Barn, an Auberge Spa. Inspired by the aromatic flowers, deep roots, rich soil and twilight skies of Los Olivos, it combines age-old remedies and bodywork with the essence of slow wellness. Lavender Barn is a sanctuary where social enthusiasts and wellness seekers alike can explore new modalities, elevate their spirits, reconnect with nature or simply unwind. The spa will feature a calendar of visiting practitioners, ranging from yoga and meditation to local healers and regional wellness experts. Integrating the essence and vitality of Los Olivos into its body therapies, immersive treatments and wellness workshops, Lavender Barn is set to become California's premier destination for wellbeing.

"Lavender Barn was conceptualized for guests seeking an escape from exhaustion, offering a space surrounded by the soothing embrace of aromatic lavender. Here, slow and gentle well-being provides the perfect environment to savor life," said Vivianne Garcia-Tunon, global vice president of wellbeing, Auberge Resorts Collection. "This unhurried, pleasurable approach invites deep relaxation, helping guests indulge in leisurely moments of rest by utilizing wellbeing techniques such as the Trager Approach, auricular therapy and traditional balneotherapy."

Design Inspired by Local Artisans and Natural Materials of Los Olivos

Lavender Barn harmoniously blends rustic elegance with modern luxury, embracing a design that is both charming and timeless. Developed by the acclaimed interior design firm AvroKO, this transformative retreat celebrates the region's rich heritage and natural beauty. Signature elements, including burnt wood finishes and barn-style thermal areas, evoke an atmosphere of refined tranquility, further enhanced by accents of locally sourced walnut, cork and metal from Santa Ynez Valley-based artisans.

Upon arrival, visitors are greeted by the soothing scent of lavender and invited to explore a curated boutique, featuring a selection of locally sourced all-natural perfumes, oils and butters, complemented by luxury skincare products from Biologique Recherche, and Santa Ynez exclusives, Monastery and Oak Essentials. Every guest is escorted to a well-appointed changing room and private locker, thoughtfully outfitted with a range of organic amenities. The experience continues with a signature Thermal Journey, a revitalizing cleanse designed to rejuvenate the body, mind and spirit using a combination of water, heat and steam. The Thermal Journey includes an Oak Wood Sauna, Eucalyptus Steam Room, Cold Plunge and a Vitality Pool. Afterwards, guests can retreat to The Relaxation Room, a peaceful space where they can restore their bodies back to normal temperature while enjoying natural snacks and aromatic sips in front of the cozy fireplace.

The spa boasts five nature-inspired treatment rooms and one couples suite, each designed to provide a tranquil environment for transformative therapies. For those seeking an al fresco experience, The Porch offers an intimate outdoor retreat, complete with rows of lavender beautifully hung against the wooden spa exterior.

Cultivating Mindful Wellness Through Restorative Healing Remedies

Lavender Barn's signature treatments provide guests with unparalleled and immersive experiences, expertly crafted for those seeking renewal and deep connection. The Slow Wellness Ritual is a journey of deep relaxation and mental clarity, crafted to soothe both body and mind. Enveloped in the calming aromas of local lavender, guests begin their journey with gold ear seed therapy for balance and inner healing. Followed by a blissful grounding ritual, honoring the feet with a botanical exfoliation and foot reflexology massage. For radiant skin health, the Slow Beauty Facial incorporates stone massage tools inspired by the ancient Chinese Gua Sha technique, delivering a rejuvenating and sculpting effect. This five-step facial treatment resurfaces the skin with nourishing enzyme exfoliation, refines pores through cleansing and extraction, and boosts circulation and skin tone with collagen-shaping massage. On The Porch, the spa's outdoor sanctuary, guests can experience the spa's signature tubs. This locally inspired therapy hydrates the skin with a botanical soak in water troughs, nodding to the destination's cowboy culture, and is perfect for couples, groups and small events. These bespoke services embody the essence of Lavender Barn, merging nature's gifts with expert techniques to provide a one-of-a-kind spa experience. Treatments harness the power of nature-inspired products sourced and produced by our neighbors, like local favorites Lavande, farmed and crafted in the Santa Ynez Valley, and Coastal Grown Apothecary, a boutique brand based in Santa Barbara.

Inspiring Retreats and Visiting Masters Foster Deep Connections and Learning

Guests can discover intentional wellness through a thoughtfully curated selection of classes, retreats and workshops led by local practitioners. This includes a monthly residency with Santa-Barbara-based healing center Palma Colectiva, featuring unique experiences like the Full Moon Ritual. Additionally, expert-led sessions in breathwork, reiki, sound healing and intention-setting will be offered by wellness experts from the Santa Ynez Valley and Ojai. Lavender Barn's creative programming and bespoke spa menu nourish both body and soul, balancing the extraordinary and the every day while honoring the timeless charm and essence of Los Olivos.

About The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection

Set on a historic piece of land populated with old-growth palm trees and just two hours from Los Angeles by car, Mattei's Tavern originally served as a popular stagecoach stop considered the social center of the Santa Ynez Valley through the 1930s. Opening again with its history celebrated and upheld in every detail old and new, the property has been sensitively reimagined by renowned design firm AvroKO. Today, The Inn at Mattei's Tavern, Auberge Resorts Collection features 67 luxury guest rooms and cottages that blend the simplicity of modern farmhouse design with the eclectic style of nearby ranch life. The Inn also features five unique food and beverage venues highlighting the Central Coast's sea and land, an outdoor pool with a welcoming poolside bar, cabanas and firepits, a signature spa in partnership with Jenni Kane's Oak Essentials and modern indoor-outdoor event spaces that perfectly suit weddings and other gatherings that desire a sophisticated, country-inspired setting.

About Auberge Resorts Collection

Auberge Resorts Collection is a portfolio of extraordinary hotels, resorts, residences and private clubs. While each property is unique, all share a crafted approach to luxury and bring the soul of the locale to life through captivating design, exceptional cuisine, innovative spas and gracious yet unobtrusive service. With 28 one-of-a-kind hotels and resorts, Auberge invites guests to create unforgettable stories in some of the world's most desirable destinations.

