Lavior, a Leader in Rapid Healing Diabetic Wound Care, is Now Available at Walmart Nationwide, Endorsed by The American Diabetes Association

For example, Native American communities face double the risk of diabetes; African American communities exhibit a 77% higher diabetes risk; and Latino and Hispanic communities confront a 66% elevated diabetes risk, a 48% increased amputation rate and a 50% higher risk of diabetes-related mortality.

Lavior was founded by Gilad and Anabelle Savion, who have built a comprehensive R&D team to study the radical healing effects of the Inula AGS-RIED species used in the creams.

"As experts in rapid-healing diabetic wound care, we offer a practical solution for at-home diabetic care," said Gilad. "We invested time and extensive research, backed by 13 years of studies in natural treatment for skin disorders, to develop creams to help the millions of people affected by this all-too-common disease. Together with the ADA and Walmart, we will continue to shed light on the importance of early detection and care for all communities. Diabetes affects all ages and that is why we must continue to educate ourselves on the risks and treatments readily available to improve quality of life."

Lavior's groundbreaking formulations and medical understanding of chronic skin disorders have resulted in breakthrough findings for diabetic skin conditions. Essential for any first aid kit, the all-in-one Lavior creams feature an advanced formula that provides moist wound healing through its unique ability to address multiple wound concerns simultaneously. Its therapeutic properties protect wounds while soothing and hydrating dry, cracked and damaged skin and healing diabetic wounds and foot ulcers.

Lavior can be found in 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com for less than $20 for a 30-day supply. For more information, visit http://www.lavior.com.

About Lavior:

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market. The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations and cracked skin. Lavior's line of products is based on the proven efficacy of the Inula AGS-RIED botanical species. They are developed using the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, manufactured and tested to deliver safe, effective and compliant products. Backed by over 13 years of extensive research and clinical trials, proven clinical safety and efficacy, they consistently outperform conventional treatments.

Media Contact

