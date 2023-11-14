Lavior Diabetic Creams Launch at Walmart During National Diabetes Month

"Early management is essential for preventing wound progression," said Gilad Savion, CEO and Co-Founder of Lavior. "We are excited to partner with Walmart so consumers can easily access effective treatments." Post this

Lavior is the standard of care at home and in hospitals nationwide. Its extensively researched medicinal botanical genus, Inula, and breakthrough technology are backed by 13 years of research as a natural treatment for a variety of skin disorders.

"Early management is essential for preventing wound progression," said Gilad Savion, CEO and Co-Founder of Lavior. "We are excited to partner with Walmart so consumers can easily access effective treatments surpassing what was previously available over-the-counter. Rapid healing is of utmost importance when treating any chronic, debilitating wounds, such as diabetic ulcers and deep tissue injuries. We have made it our mission to help the millions who live with diabetes and have put extensive efforts into research that prevents and heals wounds fast, while providing affordable solutions as they manage their condition every day."

Lavior Diabetic Hydrogel Wound Dressing helps maintain the ideal environment to help wounds heal faster. The revolutionary Diabetic First Aid Gel is infused with targeted ingredients to address common diabetic injuries such as minor cuts, scrapes, and burns, offering immediate aid to help minimize the risk of infection and promote fast healing.

Savion added that healthcare disparities disproportionately affect BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities. Lavior is dedicated to preventing and reducing diabetic amputations and bridging the gap to help heal patients, leading to longer lifespans. The launch of Lavior at Walmart and its participation in the ADA Better Choices for Life program are significant steps toward addressing this chronic condition in these affected communities. For example, African Americans have a 77% higher diabetes risk, a threefold increase in amputations, and are twice as likely to succumb to diabetes complications.

Lavior is now available in 3,000 Walmart stores nationwide and on Walmart.com for less than $20 for a 30-day supply. For more information, visit http://www.lavior.com.

About Lavior:

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market. The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations and cracked skin. Lavior's line of products is based on the proven efficacy of the Inula AGS RIED botanical species. They are developed using the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, manufactured and tested to deliver safe, effective and compliant products. Backed by over 13 years of extensive research and clinical trials, proven clinical safety and efficacy, they consistently outperform conventional treatments.

