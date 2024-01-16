Lavior Partners with the ADA & Walmart to Bridge the Healthcare Disparities Gap and Deliver Affordable, Life-Changing Solutions for Those Living With Diabetes

"Lavior was born from an unwavering commitment to harness the power of nature to heal, and with the ADA's endorsement, we're able to branch out into more areas of exposure to ensure individuals with diabetes receive the best care for early management," said Gilad Savion, CEO and Co-Founder. Post this

"Lavior was born from an unwavering commitment to harness the power of nature to heal, and with the ADA's endorsement, we're able to branch out into more areas of exposure to ensure individuals with diabetes receive the best care for early management," said Gilad Savion, CEO and Co-Founder of Lavior. "We aim to reduce diabetic amputations and bridge the gap to help heal stubborn wounds, leading to longer lifespans. Our diabetic wound care products have emerged as natural, evolutionary solutions, utilizing proprietary molecules from the Inula Viscosa plant known for its significant wound-healing capabilities."

Lavior's FDA-registered natural diabetic skincare treatments powerfully heal the most widespread and challenging wounds. The creation of Inula AGS-RIED, a unique plant species with remarkable anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, antioxidant and anti-fungal capabilities, treats diabetic wounds, ulcers, abrasions, lacerations and skin irritations while promoting the optimal environment for skin regeneration.

The ADA's Better Choices for Life program is designed to help consumers make better-informed choices about products related to diabetes care.

Lavior products are available in Walmart nationwide and on Walmart.com for less than $20 for a 30-day supply. For more information, visit http://www.lavior.com.

About Lavior:

Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market. The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations and cracked skin. Lavior's line of products is based on the proven efficacy of the Inula AGS RIED botanical species. They are developed using the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, manufactured and tested to deliver safe, effective and compliant products. Backed by over 13 years of extensive research and clinical trials, proven clinical safety and efficacy, they consistently outperform conventional treatments.

