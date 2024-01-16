Lavior Partners with the ADA & Walmart to Bridge the Healthcare Disparities Gap and Deliver Affordable, Life-Changing Solutions for Those Living With Diabetes

An expert in rapid-healing diabetic wound care, the brand offers affordable, over-the-counter, minimally invasive creams for common diabetic ailments.
MIAMI, Jan. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Lavior Pharma (Lavior), the exclusive company offering comprehensive over-the-counter diabetic wound and skin treatments, announces a partnership with the American Diabetes Association (ADA) to further its mission of providing life-changing solutions for those patients and communities most affected by diabetes. The ADA has endorsed Lavior's Diabetic Hydrogel Wound Dressing with its Better Choices for Life mark for their efficacy, evidence-based research and ability to manage associative complications of diabetes in the initial stages, saving thousands of lives annually. Lavior is dedicated to making its life saving products easily accessible and affordable to those most impacted by diabetes through retail stores nationwide, including Walmart. Working closely with local and state governments, Lavior is taking the lead in addressing this nationwide problem by bringing this issue to the forefront with reasonable solutions to reduce diabetic amputations, healthcare costs, and improve patients' lives.
Healthcare disparities disproportionately affect BIPOC (Black, Indigenous, People of Color) communities. African Americans, for instance, exhibit a 77% higher diabetes risk, a threefold increase in amputations and twice the likelihood of succumbing to diabetes complications. Lavior's mission and commitment is to help every patient who is experiencing life-changing diabetic complications the ability to heal their wounds and prevent amputation.
"Lavior was born from an unwavering commitment to harness the power of nature to heal, and with the ADA's endorsement, we're able to branch out into more areas of exposure to ensure individuals with diabetes receive the best care for early management," said Gilad Savion, CEO and Co-Founder of Lavior. "We aim to reduce diabetic amputations and bridge the gap to help heal stubborn wounds, leading to longer lifespans. Our diabetic wound care products have emerged as natural, evolutionary solutions, utilizing proprietary molecules from the Inula Viscosa plant known for its significant wound-healing capabilities."
Lavior's FDA-registered natural diabetic skincare treatments powerfully heal the most widespread and challenging wounds. The creation of Inula AGS-RIED, a unique plant species with remarkable anti-inflammatory, anti-bacterial, antioxidant and anti-fungal capabilities, treats diabetic wounds, ulcers, abrasions, lacerations and skin irritations while promoting the optimal environment for skin regeneration.
The ADA's Better Choices for Life program is designed to help consumers make better-informed choices about products related to diabetes care.
Lavior products are available in Walmart nationwide and on Walmart.com for less than $20 for a 30-day supply. For more information, visit http://www.lavior.com.
About Lavior:
Lavior is the only company exclusively dedicated to the therapeutic diabetes skincare market. The Lavior skincare product line soothes and heals some of the most widespread and challenging skin problems – diabetic ulcers, wounds, burns, eczema/atopic dermatitis, bacterial and fungal infections, skin irritations and cracked skin. Lavior's line of products is based on the proven efficacy of the Inula AGS RIED botanical species. They are developed using the highest quality, pharmaceutical-grade ingredients, manufactured and tested to deliver safe, effective and compliant products. Backed by over 13 years of extensive research and clinical trials, proven clinical safety and efficacy, they consistently outperform conventional treatments.
