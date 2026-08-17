LaVivid Hair Marks 7th Anniversary with New Hair Solutions, Community Programs and Giving Back

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The campaign is featured on the brand's dedicated 7th Anniversary page, where customers can explore the month's activities and participate in different anniversary events.

A New Chapter in European Hair

One of the highlights of LaVivid Hair's anniversary month is the introduction of its Apex European Hair Collection, representing the brand's continued focus on premium hair solutions and natural-looking results.

The collection is being introduced through an exclusive free trial period in August, giving selected customers the opportunity to experience the new European hair systems before the collection's official launch later in the month.

The European hair range expands LaVivid Hair's existing selection of systems designed around different priorities, including natural appearance, durability, comfort, breathability, and lifestyle needs. The brand's current European hair selection includes systems such as Single-knotted Mirage, Ares, and Tyler, each designed for different wearer preferences and routines.

For LaVivid Hair, the launch is not simply about adding new products. It reflects the brand's ongoing effort to give customers more choices when searching for a hair solution that matches their desired look, wearing experience, and lifestyle.

Turning Customer Stories into Community

Customer relationships are another central part of the anniversary celebration.

Through its Share & Earn initiative, LaVivid Hair is inviting customers to share their own experiences, wearing journeys, and anniversary wishes through the brand's Instagram community and private Facebook group. Participants can receive gift card rewards of up to $25 while connecting with other real hair system wearers.

The initiative reflects an important part of LaVivid Hair's anniversary message: the brand's journey has been shaped not only by products and innovation, but also by the trust, feedback, stories, and transformations shared by its customers.

The anniversary page describes this sentiment simply: "Your trust and stories inspire every journey."

Giving Back Through Hair Loss Awareness Month

As part of its commitment to the wider hair loss community, LaVivid Hair is also highlighting Hair Loss Awareness Month through a free wig initiative for children experiencing hair loss.

The campaign provides an opportunity for the brand to extend its focus beyond products and commercial offerings, using its anniversary month to support children and families affected by hair loss.

For LaVivid Hair, the initiative represents the idea that confidence and care can extend beyond the individual customer — and that a milestone celebration can also be an opportunity to give back to the community.

Anniversary Savings and Special Offers

The anniversary campaign will also include special shopping opportunities throughout August.

LaVivid Hair has added selected clearance items and bundle offers to the anniversary lineup, giving customers access to special savings across selected hair systems.

In addition, a dedicated anniversary promotion will run from August 17 through August 24, with further offers and surprises to be revealed throughout the campaign.

Rather than positioning the anniversary solely around discounts, LaVivid Hair is presenting these offers as one part of a broader month-long celebration that brings together products, education, community, and customer appreciation.

Helping Customers Find Their Hair Solution

Finding the right hair system can be challenging, especially for those new to hair replacement. Factors such as base construction, hairline design, density, lifestyle, maintenance preferences, and styling needs can all play a role in finding the right fit.

To help customers navigate these choices, LaVivid Hair will host an anniversary livestream on August 18, 2026, in partnership with hair system expert Adam. The livestream will focus on how to choose the right hair system, including beginner-friendly options, while giving viewers the opportunity to ask questions and receive practical guidance. The event will take place at 9:00 AM EDT / 2:00 PM BST.

The livestream reflects LaVivid Hair's broader commitment to helping customers find a solution that works for their individual needs, rather than simply presenting a range of products.

Beyond the livestream, LaVivid Hair continues to develop tools and services to make the selection process more personalized. Its website features hair solutions designed for different lifestyles and wearing preferences, while its video consultation service connects customers with experts who can provide personalized guidance and help them compare options based on factors such as hairstyle, lifestyle, desired density, and overall wearing needs.

Through these resources, LaVivid Hair aims to make finding the right hair solution more informed, accessible, and personal.

Seven Years Built on Trust

Since its beginning, LaVivid Hair has continued to expand its capabilities and global presence. Its anniversary timeline highlights milestones including the company's founding in 2019, the opening of a Chino warehouse, the establishment of a manufacturing facility in Bangladesh, the launch of its antimicrobial series, the opening of a Philippines customer service center, the Munich studio, and its Irvine office and R&D facilities.

Seven years later, the anniversary campaign represents both a look back and a step forward.

The company's message to its customers is centered on gratitude: their trust, stories, and continued support have helped shape LaVivid Hair's journey and continue to influence its direction.

As LaVivid Hair enters its eighth year, the brand says it will continue focusing on the same goal that has guided its journey — helping more people find hair solutions that support a natural look, greater confidence, and a wearing experience that fits their lives.

The LaVivid Hair 7th Anniversary Celebration is taking place throughout August 2026. Customers can explore the full campaign, upcoming activities, new launches, community initiatives, and anniversary offers on the LaVivid Hair 7th Anniversary page.

Media Contact

charlie sue, LaVivid Hair, 1 8338790279, [email protected], https://www.lavividhair.com

SOURCE LaVivid Hair