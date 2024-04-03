Law Business Media Announces New Associate Publisher, Jennifer Coniglio

Law Business Media (LBM), parent company of Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) and PinHawk, today announced enhancements to the client development team by promoting Jennifer Coniglio to associate publisher and vice president of events.

DAREIN, Conn., April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Law Business Media (LBM), parent company of Corporate Counsel Business Journal (CCBJ) and PinHawk, today announced enhancements to the client development team by promoting Jennifer Coniglio to associate publisher and vice president of events.

According to Kristin Calve, CEO of LBM and editor and publisher of CCBJ, the enhancements continue the strategic growth of the company that began with the acquisition and rebranding of the former Metropolitan Corporate Counsel, which has published for more than 25 years.

"Jennifer brings unparalleled insight into the educational needs of corporate law departments, as well as law firms, technology companies, consultants and other providers that serve them," said Calve. "She will help guide CCBJ to the next level as we continue to focus on our mission of advancing the interests of our in-house customers and the many outside providers who serve corporate law departments worldwide."

In her new role, Jennifer will be part of the strategic leadership team and manage day-to-day operations, in addition to creating in-person and virtual events. Prior to CCBJ, Jennifer managed event teams for leading media companies, including American Conference Institute, ALM and Arizent (formerly SourceMedia). She can be reached via email at [email protected] and through LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/in/jenniferconiglio.

Law Business Media is an integrated digital and print media platform, publishing Corporate Counsel Business Journal, InHouseLegalTech.com and InHouseOps.com and PinHawk. Corporate Counsel Business Journal (formerly Metropolitan Corporate Counsel) has been providing cutting-edge news and analysis to corporate law departments, executives and board members for 25 years. Law Business Media's suite of products are an indispensable resource for leading in-house counsel and executives.

Corporate Counsel Business Journal was founded more than 25 years ago as Metropolitan Corporate Counsel by Al Driver, the esteemed longtime General Counsel of JC Penney. Al, with his wife Martha Driver, a senior finance executive with TIAA-CREF, developed, launched and operated MCC for 20 years following their retirements from their very successful corporate careers. Law Business Media acquired MCC in 2014 and rebranded as Corporate Counsel Business Journal in 2018.

