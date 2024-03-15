Law Firm Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Festivities with $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh

To claim their voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages on March 16 where they will see a voucher link. Post this

The Uber voucher program runs on Saturday, March 16 from noon until midnight. To claim their voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) on March 16 where they will see a voucher link. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.

"We are excited to see everyone at the parade in Albany this year," added Harding. "And remember, if you've been drinking, remember to be safe, use a designated driver, call a cab, or take advantage of our Uber voucher program. We want all of the celebrations to end on a happy note."

Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.

