Law Firm Celebrates St. Patrick's Day Festivities with $20 Uber Vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh

The Harding Mazzotti law firm is offering one thousand $20 Uber vouchers in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh, NY on Saturday April 16 to help people celebrate St. Patrick's Day safely.
ALBANY, N.Y., March 15, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- This Saturday, March 16, the law firm of Harding Mazzotti is offering 1,000 Uber vouchers to celebrate St. Patrick's Day responsibly in Albany, Syracuse, Utica, and Plattsburgh. To reduce instances of drinking and driving and ensure everyone enjoys a festive and worry-free night, the firm is providing $20 vouchers for Uber rides, available on a first-come, first-served basis.
"We want everyone to have a fantastic time this St. Patrick's Day," stated Paul Harding, managing partner at Harding Mazzotti. "And by providing these vouchers, we also want to encourage safe choices and prevent drunk driving accidents, whether you are enjoying the parade or celebrating at your favorite pub."
The Uber voucher program runs on Saturday, March 16 from noon until midnight. To claim their voucher, individuals can visit any of the Harding Mazzotti social media pages (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, or LinkedIn) on March 16 where they will see a voucher link. Vouchers are limited to one per person and available until supplies last.
"We are excited to see everyone at the parade in Albany this year," added Harding. "And remember, if you've been drinking, remember to be safe, use a designated driver, call a cab, or take advantage of our Uber voucher program. We want all of the celebrations to end on a happy note."
Harding Mazzotti, LLP is a legal practice serving clients in New York, Vermont, and Massachusetts with a strong focus on personal injury, negligence, and wrongful death cases. The firm is committed to providing compassionate and experienced legal counsel while advocating for the rights of injured individuals and their families.
