Law Firm KPIs: The Blueprint for Pricing, Productivity, and Profitability

In Law Firm KPIs, Legal Performance Strategist Mori Kabiri delivers 80+ metrics, profit models, and downloadable templates to track AI adoption, price AFAs with confidence, and drive sustainable growth.

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- With 59 % of corporate legal departments now expecting their outside counsel to use generative AI (Thomson Reuters, 2025), yet only 28 % of law firms adopting the technology – and just 20 % able to demonstrate ROI – clarity around the right performance metrics is no longer optional, according to Thomson Reuters Legal's 2025 report Generative AI and the Legal Profession.

Mori Kabiri, Legal Performance Strategist for Law Firms and Corporate Counsel, responds to that demand with the release of Law Firm KPIs: The Professional's Handbook for Pricing, Productivity, Profitability, a practical, data-driven framework to help law firms modernize decision making and stay competitive.

"Clients kept asking whether their firms were measuring what matters, and partners kept asking me for a single, practical playbook," Kabiri said. "Law Firm KPIs brings the client perspective inside the firm and replaces gut feel with numbers everyone can see. The next era of law firm growth will reward evidence, not intuition."

The new release builds on Kabiri's earlier work, Legal Operations KPIs, published in 2023 and now translated into Spanish and Portuguese. That book reached legal professionals in over 40 countries and is widely used by legal departments and firms navigating digital transformation.

"Mori Kabiri's Law Firm KPIs finally gives firms the measurement framework I've advocated for years… From AI adoption rates to AFA profitability metrics, this book turns vague tech promises into concrete intelligence," said Colin Levy, Lawyer & Legal Technologist.

Recent data shows a growing divide: while billing rates rose 6.5 % in 2024 – the fastest increase since the Great Financial Crisis – profits per equity partner jumped 11.6 %, with data-driven firms outpacing their peers, according to the Thomson Reuters State of the U.S. Legal Market 2025 report.

"KPIs are levers for growth, accountability, and strategic decision making. Mori brings the 'why' and the 'how' together beautifully," said Connie Brenton, CEO & Co-Founder, LegalOps.com.

Olga V. Mack, CEO of TermScout, added, "KPIs are the language of modern legal leadership. Law Firm KPIs is a timely resource for firms ready to lead the next era."

What Readers Will Find Inside:

80+ clearly defined metrics spanning Finance, Pricing, Marketing, Client Acquisition, AI, AFAs, and more

AFA Strategy Toolkit: flat fees, blended rates, collars, and volume discounts

Profit margin models with worked examples

AI effectiveness metrics: adoption, efficiency gains, and client impact

Companion site LegalOpsKPIs.com with downloadable Excel templates and bonus content

Availability: Paperback, hardcover, and e-book editions are available globally via Amazon and Google Play Books. Bulk and academic orders are available upon request.

About the Author

Mori Kabiri has spent more than two decades advising law firms and legal departments managing over $1 billion in annual legal spend. His first book, Legal Operations KPIs, became a benchmark for in-house teams embracing data-driven transformation. Kabiri speaks regularly at ILTA, ACC, CLOC, RLLB, and Legal Operators events on legal data analytics, pricing, and profitability strategy. This book would not have been possible without the thoughtful feedback from contributors across the legal ecosystem and the dedicated support of Kabiri's team.

