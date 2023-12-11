Law firms in Asia-Pacific boost productivity and efficiency with NetDocuments

Cloud expertise and real AI offerings cited as key drivers why customers are selecting NetDocuments as their DMS of choice

SYDNEY, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- NetDocuments, the #1 trusted cloud platform where legal professionals do their best work, has highlighted continued customer and partner momentum in the Asia Pacific region over the last 12 months.

NetDocuments now has more than 440 customers in Asia-Pacific, including two of New Zealand's 'Big Four' and one of Japan's 'Big Four' law firms. In Japan, NetDocuments has also invested significantly in UI localisation, in-country delivery capabilities, and data sovereignty and storage capabilities to ensure compliance with APPI guidelines.

Throughout Asia-Pacific, customers have consistently pointed to NetDocuments' cloud expertise and innovation roadmap as key drivers for selecting the platform, enabling firms to boost legal workflow efficiency and enhance client service:

Michael Barrett, Head of Technology & Innovation, Hicksons Lawyers

"When our heritage on-premises DMS reached end of life, we had a unique opportunity to review our technology footprint. We were looking for a differentiator: technology that will genuinely make the lives of our lawyers easier, enabling them to deliver the best service to clients."

"After a thorough evaluation of the market, NetDocuments stood out by far. Not only for its ease of use, but also its clear innovation vision. The company's product roadmap went above and beyond anything else on the market – we are really excited about how new innovations such as PatternBuilder MAX are being baked into the platform. We have full confidence that NetDocuments' platformisation approach will future proof our business and enable us to remain at the forefront of commercial law services in Australia."

Warren Kalinko, CEO, Keypoint Law

"Our prior DMS was limited, it was not an end-to-end solution and required a lot of manual processes for users. In terms of selecting a new system, our UK sister firm, Keystone Law, had been using NetDocuments for years, and were especially positive about its ease of integration and user experience.

"NetDocuments has provided our firm with new levels of efficiency. The productivity improvements and enhanced workflows across our lawyers has been clear to see. Looking ahead, we see AI as being fundamental to the way law firms will operate in the near future and are excited about the developing opportunities for law firms and the market more broadly."

Michael Vaughan, CIO, Tompkins Wake

"NetDocuments is a key technology in our firm's digital transformation, enabling our lawyers to work from anywhere. Moving away from an aging on-premises system, NetDocuments really stood out due to its high levels of security and deep integration with other legal technologies and productivity tools. NetDocuments' AI product roadmap looks great, and we look forward to seeing how these technologies could benefit Tompkins Wake in the future."

NetDocuments recently launched ndMAX to the Asia-Pacific region. The ndMAX offering is a series of generative AI-powered products designed to streamline the entire legal workflow. Thoughtfully embedded throughout the NetDocuments platform, ndMAX enables law firms and legal teams to securely and responsibly apply cutting-edge AI to their own documents and data in order to extract business intelligence and generate novel content.

Relationships are key to NetDocuments' success and its partner ecosystem will continue to play a big role in the company's growth plans. NetDocuments has significantly expanded its partner footprint throughout Asia Pacific over the last year, which has extended its resources on the ground in regions including Japan, Singapore, Hong Kong, and New Zealand.

"It is extremely rewarding to see how NetDocuments is helping legal professionals across Asia-Pacific do their best work," said Jennifer Cathcart, Regional Manager, Asia-Pacific at NetDocuments. "We're committed to helping legal firms and departments of all sizes transform their operations. Through using NetDocuments' rapidly evolving AI capabilities, customers across Asia-Pacific can achieve new levels of productivity and efficiency."

