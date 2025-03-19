Law Journal Press Releases New Jersey Legal Malpractice Law and Litigation Ethics

From the authors of New Jersey Medical Malpractice Law, Abbott S. Brown, Jonathan H. Lomurro, and Gary L. Riveles
NEW YORK, March 19, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- ALM announced today the release of New Jersey Legal Malpractice Law and Litigation Ethics, a brand-new resource for New Jersey attorneys and others who want to understand the area of legal malpractice law, including ethics in litigation. In addition to discussion on the relevant Rules of Professional Conduct as interpreted in New Jersey Appellate Division and New Jersey Supreme Court decisions, the book includes practice pointers to guide legal professionals regarding litigation ethics as well as how to navigate legal malpractice claims.
"We are thrilled to add New Jersey Legal Malpractice Law and Litigation Ethics to our LawCatalog collection. Abbott S. Brown, Jonathan H. Lomurro, and Gary L. Riveles, authors of New Jersey Medical Malpractice Law, bring the same depth of knowledge and practical insight to this new guide," says Lazette Jackson, Vice President, Professional Education & Practical Insights Publications. "This book is an indispensable tool for attorneys navigating legal malpractice and ethics in New Jersey, offering clear guidance on professional responsibility, risk mitigation, and compliance with New Jersey's Rules of Professional Conduct."
Topics include:
- Lawyer's Duties and Responsibilities to a Client or Former Client and to a Non-Client
- Elements of Legal Malpractice
- Conflicts of Interest and Disqualification of Counsel
- Proximate Causation and Damages
- Legal Malpractice Insurance Issues
- Expert Testimony and Evidence Issues
- Pleadings and Defenses
- An Overview of the New Jersey Disciplinary System
About the Authors:
Abbott S. Brown is a partner with Lomurro Munson LLC, where his practice focuses on medical and legal malpractice litigation. Jonathan H. Lomurro is a partner with Lomurro Munson LLC, where he handles matters relating to legal malpractice, medical malpractice, and personal injury. Gary L. Riveles is a founding partner at MacNeill, O'Neill, Riveles & Spitzer, LLC, where his practice focuses on the defense of medical malpractice, products and premises liability, and healthcare-related employment issues.
To learn more about New Jersey Legal Malpractice Law and Litigation Ethics, visit LawCatalog today. https://www.lawcatalog.com/new-jersey-legal-malpractice-law-and-litigation-ethics.html
About ALM
ALM is the trusted source for media, information, and intelligence in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate, and financial services industries. Serving over 7 million professionals globally, ALM provides essential data, insights, and events that drive business growth. Explore more at alm.com and stay informed about our upcoming events at http://www.alm.com/events/. Follow us on Twitter @ALMGlobal_ for the latest updates.
