Law Journal Press Releases New Jersey Legal Malpractice Law and Litigation Ethics

Topics include:

Lawyer's Duties and Responsibilities to a Client or Former Client and to a Non-Client

Elements of Legal Malpractice

Conflicts of Interest and Disqualification of Counsel

Proximate Causation and Damages

Legal Malpractice Insurance Issues

Expert Testimony and Evidence Issues

Pleadings and Defenses

An Overview of the New Jersey Disciplinary System

About the Authors:

Abbott S. Brown is a partner with Lomurro Munson LLC, where his practice focuses on medical and legal malpractice litigation. Jonathan H. Lomurro is a partner with Lomurro Munson LLC, where he handles matters relating to legal malpractice, medical malpractice, and personal injury. Gary L. Riveles is a founding partner at MacNeill, O'Neill, Riveles & Spitzer, LLC, where his practice focuses on the defense of medical malpractice, products and premises liability, and healthcare-related employment issues.

To learn more about New Jersey Legal Malpractice Law and Litigation Ethics, visit LawCatalog today.

About ALM

ALM is the trusted source for media, information, and intelligence in the legal, insurance, commercial real estate, and financial services industries. Serving over 7 million professionals globally, ALM provides essential data, insights, and events that drive business growth. Explore more at alm.com and stay informed about our upcoming events at http://www.alm.com/events/. Follow us on Twitter @ALMGlobal_ for the latest updates.

