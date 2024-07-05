Law Offices of Adrianos Facchetti to Host Third Annual Bikes for Kids Giveaway in Burbank

"Growing up in Burbank, I received a fantastic education that changed my life. I am passionate about helping the community that has given me so much." – Adrianos Facchetti Post this

Adrianos Facchetti, the founder, emphasized giving back to the community that shaped him. "Growing up in Burbank, I received a fantastic education that changed my life. I am passionate about helping the community that has given me so much. As a kid, I had the freedom to ride my bike to places like Pinball Plus to play arcade games or down to the Great Grille for a burger," Facchetti said.

Community members can nominate children who have shown qualities like academic excellence, kindness, leadership, or resilience. The nomination period will begin on July 5, 2024, and end on July 26, 2024. Nominations are encouraged for any deserving children (it's free to nominate and you can do it for your own child or for someone else anonymously if you wish).

Ten deserving children will be selected to receive a bike. The winners will be invited to the firm's office to pick up their new bicycles. "We want to celebrate these amazing kids and their stories," Facchetti added.

Adrianos Facchetti is also a member of the Burbank Transportation Commission, helping to make the city safer. The firm actively participates in community initiatives, including free legal seminars and volunteer work with local nonprofits.

For more information about the giveaway please visit https://facchettilaw.com/bikes-for-kids/ or call 626-793-8607.

