Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy Marks 50 Years of Texas Legal Service

The sharp legal minds and strategic abilities we've honed over decades will now be applied to family law and municipal defense, ensuring the same level of dedicated and successful representation for our clients in these new areas. Post this

For decades, the Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy has been exclusively dedicated to criminal defense and DWI defense, achieving a high success rate and earning the trust of countless clients.

Now, leveraging this extensive experience and a proven track record of legal acumen, the firm is excited to announce the expansion of its practice areas to include family law and municipal traffic ticket defense.

'We are incredibly proud of our 50-year legacy in criminal defense,' said Richard McConathy. 'The sharp legal minds and strategic abilities we've honed over decades will now be applied to family law and municipal defense, ensuring the same level of dedicated and successful representation for our clients in these new areas.'

This expansion represents a natural progression for the firm, bringing its renowned skills and unwavering commitment to justice to a broader range of legal needs within the community.

Media Contact

Richard C. McConathy, Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy, 1 (972) 303-8867, [email protected], https://mcconathylaw.com/

SOURCE Law Offices of Richard C. McConathy