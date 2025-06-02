Law.com International, The American Lawyer, Law.com Recognized with Multiple National Journalism Honors

"These recognitions reflect the trust our audience places in us and the passion our editorial teams bring to covering the most urgent and important issues in the legal world," said Gina Passarella, SVP of Content at ALM. Post this

Law.com International

National Bronze Award in the Online – Breaking News Coverage category for "A&O Shearman Exits Johannesburg," by Habiba Cullen-Jafar and Alfred Olufemi . This recognition highlights Law.com International's editorial agility and its commitment to timely, high-impact news on the global legal market.

The American Lawyer

National Bronze Award in the All Content – Innovation Article category for "Am Law 100 AI Usage," by Justin Henry and the ALM Business of Law Team.

These awards celebrate ALM's strength in surfacing original, insightful journalism on the legal profession's most pressing issues, from technology adoption to attorney well-being.

As part of the 2025 Jesse H. Neal Awards, ALM was recognized as a finalist in two categories:

Law.com International

Best News Coverage for "Lawyer's Death Ignites Discussion on Mental Health in the Legal Profession"

Law.com

Best Government, Legislative & Regulatory Coverage for "Title IX's Evolving Legal Landscape"

These recognitions underscore Law.com's commitment to impactful, deeply reported journalism that informs and drives dialogue within the legal community.

"These recognitions reflect the trust our audience places in us and the passion our editorial teams bring to covering the most urgent and important issues in the legal world," said Gina Passarella, SVP of Content at ALM. "We are incredibly proud of our journalists and their relentless pursuit of excellence in legal journalism."

About ALM and LBR

ALM and LBR recently merged to form the premier global information and intelligence company serving the legal industry. Together, they provide unmatched coverage of legal news, proprietary data, performance benchmarking, and strategic insights, all built to support the business and practice of law. From global law firms to in-house legal departments, over 7 million legal professionals rely on ALM and LBR for the tools, research, and connections that drive results.

