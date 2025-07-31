Lawn Capital Names Bill Artley as Chief Revenue Officer

"In B2B facilities maintenance, the yardstick is client loyalty. I look forward to growing and retaining strong client partnerships," - Bill Artley, CRO, Lawn Capital Post this

At Lawn Capital, Artley joins forces with CEO Greyson Walldorff to focus on building a repeatable, frictionless sales and customer journey, backed by systems that deliver accountability, consistency, and value at scale. His leadership will directly support Lawn Capital's mission to deliver commercial landscape maintenance that is both cost-effective and environmentally responsible through Plan Zero, the company's flagship 100% electric commercial landscape maintenance. "We are excited to work with Bill Artley to accelerate the adoption of Zero and drive the future of electric landscaping," emphasized Walldorff, whose team and fleet of notable blue electric trucks are a familiar sight around the city, especially near Decatur, the company's home since its founding.

"I build revenue teams starting with high-quality people and scalable systems to remove friction from the entire customer engagement journey," said Artley. "My goal is to make working with Lawn Capital consistent, reliable, and more valuable for property managers, municipalities, our teams, and vendor partners. In B2B facilities maintenance, the yardstick is client loyalty. I look forward to building on a culture that emphasizes growing and retaining strong ideal client partnerships, while expanding the construction and athletic field capabilities under the Lawn Capital umbrella."

About Lawn Capital

Founded in 2018 by Atlanta native and CEO Greyson Walldorff in Decatur, Georgia, Lawn Capital delivers commercial landscape maintenance and installations throughout the Atlanta metro. Through Plan Zero, the company operates the Southeast's largest fleet of commercial electric landscaping equipment and plug-in trucks, eliminating engine noise and emissions without compromising service quality. Lawn Capital serves commercial, government, and institutional clients seeking reliable service with lower environmental impact.

