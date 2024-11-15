Lawn Chariot: A Spacious Relaxation Suite on Wheels That Folds Up Incredibly Thin

"We began the design with adult seating in mind." Post this

A Game-Changer for Outdoor Events

Picture effortlessly transporting your seating and shade to any location, setting up in seconds, and enjoying unparalleled comfort. Lawn Chariot is engineered to meet the diverse needs of families, adventurers, sports fans, and outdoor lovers. Its versatile design makes it ideal for a wide range of activities, including:

Soccer Games and Sporting Events: Cheer on your favorite team from the best seat in the house, complete with built-in shade and maximum comfort.

Camping and Fishing Trips: Create a comfortable base camp with ease, keeping essential gear organized and within reach.

Beach Days: Enjoy the sound of ocean waves while staying cool and protected under the Lawn Chariot's integrated canopy. Keep your favorite drink close by and avoid the hassle of shifting umbrellas and cumbersome beach setups.

Theme Parks and Parades: Navigate crowded venues effortlessly, offering a personal relaxation spot amidst the excitement.

Tailgate Parties and Picnics: Elevate social gatherings with a convenient, comfortable setup designed for ease and enjoyment.

Gardening and Outdoor Projects: Keep tools and supplies organized while staying cool and shaded.

What Sets Lawn Chariot Apart

Seating, Shade, and Storage on Wheels: Lawn Chariot combines everything you need—seating, shade, and storage—into one. This innovation opens up new ways to relax and enjoy the outdoors, whenever and wherever you need it.

Ergonomic Seating: Traditional camp chairs sit low, making standing difficult. Lawn Chariot's seating is optimally designed for height and comfort, with sturdy armrests for easy standing—perfect for all-day outdoor relaxation.

QuickCover Canopy™: Unlike cumbersome canopies or stake-in umbrellas, Lawn Chariot's QuickCover Canopy™ sets up in seconds, offers UPF 50+ protection, and provides adjustable shade—effortlessly.

Compact Mobility: Lawn Chariot folds up thin, minimizing bulk for hassle-free transport and easy storage in any vehicle.

Under-Seat Storage: Spacious under-seat storage keeps essentials organized and out of sight—ideal for sports gear, jackets, and more.

User-Friendly Features: Independent, adjustable seats support up to 265 lbs each (530 lbs combined), with added conveniences like cup holders and phone pouches to make your outdoor experience more enjoyable.

About Chariot Outdoors

Founded by parents and outdoor enthusiasts, Chariot Outdoors designs innovative products that make family outings and adventures easier and more enjoyable. Their commitment to practical, high-quality solutions led to the creation of the Lawn Chariot, crafted to elevate outdoor experiences for families. With its patent-pending features, Lawn Chariot redefines outdoor relaxation and convenience.

Join the Movement on Kickstarter

Be among the first to experience the unparalleled comfort and versatility of Lawn Chariot by backing our Kickstarter campaign. Early backers will enjoy exclusive launch pricing and help bring this innovative product to outdoor enthusiasts everywhere.

Visit the Lawn Chariot Kickstarter Campaign

High-resolution images and additional media assets are available at: Press Kit

For more information, visit chariotoutdoor.com. For press inquiries, please contact [email protected].

Media Contact

JP Teerlink, Chariot Outdoor, 1 8016742777, [email protected], https://chariotoutdoor.com/

