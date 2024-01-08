Lawrence Phillips, MD, FASNC, Installed as ASNC's President for 2024

"We need to look at nuclear cardiology not in a silo but rather as interdigitating with all areas of cardiovascular medicine and care, with patients at the center." - Lawrence Phillips, MD, FASNC Post this

Dr. Phillips lays out "a game plan for the future" informed in large part from lessons learned from working with cardiac imagers in NYU Langone Heart's 29 nuclear cardiology labs across New York State and in Florida and from imaging educational activities in the ISCHEMIA Trial. The key activities in his game plan are –

Upgrading nuclear cardiology reporting with precise definitions and standardization;

Expanding the availability of quality improvement activities for imagers to participate in after completing their training programs; and

Providing new venues for imagers to learn cutting-edge skills, ideally through hands-on and case-based, workshop-style education.

ASNC, he says, will serve as the nuclear cardiology community's "sponsor, coach, and teammate."

Dr. Phillips earned his medical degree from Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. He completed his internal medicine residency and cardiovascular training fellowship at North Shore University Hospital in New York.

He has been an active member of ASNC since joining in 2007. Among many volunteer roles, he has served as the director of ASNC's highly regarded Leadership Development Program, which provides early-career ASNC members with opportunities to develop leadership skills by participating in ASNC committees and special projects while being mentored by luminaries in the field. Dr. Phillips has also held positions on a variety of ASNC educational initiatives, including the Refer Wisely initiative, and has been instrumental in communicating ASNC's health policy priorities to policymakers.

As ASNC president, Dr. Phillips will lead ASNC's 2024 Executive Council, which also includes President-elect Panithaya Chareonthaitawee, MD; Vice President Karthikeyan Ananthasubramaniam, MD, FASNC; Secretary Jamieson Bourque, MD, MHS, FASNC; Treasurer Andrew Einstein, MD, PhD, MASNC; Immediate Past President Mouaz H. Al-Mallah, MD, MSc, MASNC; and Once-removed Past President Dennis A. Calnon, MD, MASNC.

About ASNC

The American Society of Nuclear Cardiology and its more than 5,200 members have been improving cardiovascular outcomes through image-guided patient management for more than 30 years. As the only society dedicated solely to the field of nuclear cardiology, ASNC establishes standards for excellence in cardiovascular imaging through the development of clinical guidelines, professional medical education, advocacy and research development. ASNC provides peer-reviewed original articles through its official publication, The Journal of Nuclear Cardiology. For more information, visit http://www.asnc.org.

