Lawsuit: Canadian Seafood Company Lied To Conduct Illegal Fishing Activities That Damage U.S. Ecosystems

NEW YORK, May 14, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In a legal filing unsealed in New York City, the Canadian seafood company Cooke, Inc. is alleged to have engaged in a years-long scheme to violate the Jones Act and the American Fisheries Act (AFA), laws designed to protect American commercial fishing and other maritime activities. The penalties involved likely exceed several hundred million dollars and could exceed several billion dollars.
The lawsuit is an attempt to hold the $4 billion company to account for a brazen disregard of these laws. At its core, the suit alleges that as a foreign-owned company, New Brunswick, Canada-based Cooke violates the AFA requirement that fishing vessels be controlled by U.S. interests. The suit alleges that Cooke arranged for a fleet of vessels to be sold to a U.S. entity that was, in fact, owned by the nephew of the Cooke CEO, thus allowing Cooke to improperly maintain control. The defendants allegedly failed to disclose all these facts to U.S. regulators and falsely certified that no foreign citizen exercised control, in violation of the AFA.
"The evidence shows that Cooke is attempting to circumvent the law that requires fishing fleets operating in U.S. waters to be owned and controlled by U.S. citizens," said lead trial attorney Brendon DeMay, Partner, Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP. "As the lawsuit alleges, Cooke and its co-conspirators are taking fish they have no legal right to catch, and they lied to the federal government about it." Mr. DeMay was recently named Litigator of the Week by American Lawyer for securing a $101 million jury verdict against Walmart.
At stake for environmentalists is the management of Atlantic and Gulf menhaden, species that play a vital role in coastal ecosystems. By serving as the base of the food chain for larger fish, marine mammals and seabirds, menhaden are a critical component of a thriving ecosystem. In addition, menhaden are of vital commercial importance for a variety of products, including fish oil and fish meal for use in animal feed, aquaculture, and dietary supplements. Cooke subsidiary Omega Protein is a repeat felon, pleading guilty in 2017 while still on probation for a 2013 felony conviction.
"This lawsuit is an attempt to protect one of our country's earliest principles: that U.S. citizens control commercial operations in U.S. waters," DeMay said.
