Lawsuit: Canadian Seafood Company Lied To Conduct Illegal Fishing Activities That Damage U.S. Ecosystems

"The evidence shows that Cooke is attempting to circumvent the law that requires fishing fleets operating in U.S. waters to be owned and controlled by U.S. citizens," said lead trial attorney Brendon DeMay, Partner, Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP. "As the lawsuit alleges, Cooke and its co-conspirators are taking fish they have no legal right to catch, and they lied to the federal government about it." Mr. DeMay was recently named Litigator of the Week by American Lawyer for securing a $101 million jury verdict against Walmart.

At stake for environmentalists is the management of Atlantic and Gulf menhaden, species that play a vital role in coastal ecosystems. By serving as the base of the food chain for larger fish, marine mammals and seabirds, menhaden are a critical component of a thriving ecosystem. In addition, menhaden are of vital commercial importance for a variety of products, including fish oil and fish meal for use in animal feed, aquaculture, and dietary supplements. Cooke subsidiary Omega Protein is a repeat felon, pleading guilty in 2017 while still on probation for a 2013 felony conviction.

"This lawsuit is an attempt to protect one of our country's earliest principles: that U.S. citizens control commercial operations in U.S. waters," DeMay said.

