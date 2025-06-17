Lawsuit Filed Against Camp Dora Golding and Its Leadership Alleges Repeated Sexual Abuse of Minor Camper by Assistant Director

Lawsuit alleges popular overnight camp and its leadership failed to stop its former Assistant Director Binyamin Daiches from sexually abusing a former camper.
STROUDSBURG, Pa., June 17, 2025 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- An anonymous former camper of Camp Dora Golding filed a lawsuit in Pennsylvania state court yesterday against the camp, its Executive Director Alexander Gold, and former Assistant Director Binyamin Daiches. The suit alleges that Camp Dora Golding and its leadership were negligent in allowing Daiches to sexually abuse the camper when he was a minor over several years, and that they failed to protect Doe and other campers from unlawful sexual conduct by Daiches.
According to the complaint, John Doe attended Camp Dora Golding—a summer camp for boys in East Stroudsburg, Pa., with administrative offices in Brooklyn, N.Y.—between 2004 and 2010. During the summers of 2004 through 2009, Daiches, then Assistant Director, allegedly groomed and isolated John Doe by showing him excessive attention and excusing him from camp activities for private, one-on-one time in secluded areas of the camp, including Daiches' office and residence. The lawsuit further alleges that Daiches frequently took John Doe off camp premises in a camp-issued vehicle, further isolating and grooming him.
Daiches' alleged grooming culminated in repeated sexual abuse and rape in 2010 when Doe was 13 years old and particularly vulnerable after his father's death. These alleged instances include Daiches raping Doe in his camp bungalow and again in his private office, and forcing oral sex on him during a golf cart ride after curfew.
"As we allege in the complaint, this tragic and preventable abuse was the direct result of Camp Dora Golding's failure to supervise its staff and protect its campers," said Carin O'Donnell of Stark & Stark, P.C., an attorney representing John Doe. "Despite clear warning signs and repeated opportunities to intervene, the camp's leadership ignored Daiches' blatant grooming behaviors and allowed him unfettered access to vulnerable children, including John Doe."
The lawsuit further alleges that Camp Dora Golding and Executive Director Alexander Gold were aware of Daiches' inappropriate conduct, which was so flagrant that it drew comments from other campers and staff. In addition, the complaint further alleges that Camp Dora Golding and Gold knew or should have known that Daiches posed a risk of harm to minor campers and that for decades, the camp had received alarming reports of inappropriate and sexually abusive behavior by camp staff. Despite this, the camp failed to take reasonable steps to protect John Doe or to investigate and address Daiches' behavior. The complaint also alleges that Camp Dora Golding has a dark and lengthy history of allowing and covering up allegations of sexual abuse of its young male campers.
"Camp Dora Golding's leadership had a legal duty—and a moral one—to ensure the safety of every child in their care," said Jill Roth, another Stark & Stark, P.C., attorney representing John Doe. "Instead, they turned a blind eye to obvious warning signs, enabling years of abuse and compounding our client's trauma."
The complaint alleges claims of negligence against Camp Dora Golding and Gold; assault and battery, false imprisonment, and intentional infliction of emotional distress against Daiches; and negligent infliction of emotional distress against all three defendants.
The complaint is captioned John Doe v. Camp Dora Golding, et al., docket number 003882-CV-2025 in the Monroe County, Pa., Court of Common Pleas.
