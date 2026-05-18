Lawsuit Filed Against GAF Alleging Anti-Competitive Pricing Practices and Contractor Retaliation; GAFLawsuit.com Launches Investigation

"According to the complaint, Heritage Builders alleges that GAF's certification structure influenced contractor pricing practices and market participation within the roofing industry." Post this

According to the publicly filed complaint, Heritage Builders alleges that GAF used its market position and contractor certification programs, including its Master Elite contractor designation, in a manner that influenced contractor pricing practices and competitive positioning within the roofing marketplace.

The complaint alleges that Heritage Builders maintained a business model focused on competitive pricing and transparency for consumers, but faced increasing pressure after refusing to raise prices to align with what the filing describes as elevated market pricing benchmarks.

According to allegations contained in the complaint, GAF representatives allegedly monitored Heritage Builders' roofing estimates, compared pricing against competing contractors, and escalated actions when Heritage Builders continued offering lower and more competitive pricing to homeowners.

The complaint further alleges that GAF's certification structure was used not only as a branding and marketing tool, but also as a mechanism capable of influencing contractor behavior, pricing structures, and participation within the roofing market.

According to the complaint, Heritage Builders ultimately faced actions affecting its certification status after refusing to conform to the alleged pricing expectations outlined in the filing.

The lawsuit also references alleged documented communications, including emails and text message exchanges, that Heritage Builders claims relate to contractor pricing expectations and competitive positioning. These materials are referenced within the publicly filed complaint and are available for review at GAFLawsuit.com.

The allegations outlined in the lawsuit raise broader questions regarding the role certification systems may play within the roofing industry and whether such programs may affect contractor competition and consumer pricing.

In connection with the lawsuit, Heritage Builders has launched GAFLawsuit.com, a platform created to provide public access to information relating to the case and to gather information from contractors, homeowners, and other individuals who may have relevant experience or knowledge related to the allegations.

Individuals who have worked with GAF-certified contractors, received roofing estimates, or possess information related to contractor pricing practices, certification requirements, or competitive restrictions are encouraged to visit:

https://www.GAFLawsuit.com

and submit their information for review.

Submissions may assist in evaluating the scope of the allegations and supporting the ongoing legal process.

The allegations referenced in the lawsuit are claims asserted by Heritage Builders LLC in publicly filed court documents. GAF denies liability unless and until proven otherwise through the legal process.

Media Contact

Kevin Greenwald, Heritage Builders LLC, 1 (732) 813-0298, [email protected], https://www.heritagebuildersnj.com/

SOURCE Heritage Builders LLC