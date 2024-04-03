Lawsuit Filed Against Goals Plastic Surgery Clinic for Sexual Exploitation of Patient

Chaffin Luhana LLP files in U.S. District Court, S.D.N.Y. (1:24-CV-02496) a lawsuit against Goals Plastic Surgery, Dr. Sergey Voskin, Dr. Peter Driscoll, and others for medical malpractice in New Jersey, citing non-consensual sexual contact by Driscoll and highlighting past license suspensions. The case aims to address the clinic's pattern of endangering patient safety and seeks justice for a female patient who was sexually exploited.

NEW YORK, April 3, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Chaffin Luhana LLP has filed a medical malpractice and negligent hiring and supervision case against Goals Plastic Surgery of New York and Dr. Peter Driscoll because of non-consensual sexual contact with a woman at a Goals clinic in New Jersey.

The plaintiff is a woman from Allegheny County, Pennsylvania. The case is filed in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, 1:24-CV-02496, against Dr. Peter V. Driscoll, of Haddonfield, New Jersey. Dr. Anthony R. Perkins, of New York, Dr. Sergey Voskin of Brooklyn, and, among others, Goals Aesthetics & Plastic Surgery. Goals is alleged to do business at 251 W. 135th Street, New York, New York.

The complaint alleges that the woman was at a Goals clinic in New Jersey for a Brazilian Butt Lift on June 7, 2022. While in the clinic, the lawsuit alleges, Dr. Driscoll committed medical malpractice in violation of New Jersey law by heavily sedating her and uncovering her body beyond what was necessary during a videotaped marking procedure and further alleges that Dr. Driscoll engaged in non-consensual sexual contact with her during the surgery when the technician left her unchaperoned with Dr. Driscoll.

The lawsuit alleges that before Goals hired Dr. Driscoll, his medical license had been suspended in Texas and in California for malpractice. This was not disclosed to the woman or other patients.

"The complaint alleges that Dr. Perkins, Dr. Voskin and the other defendants knew or should have known that states previously suspended Dr. Driscoll and California prohibited Dr. Driscoll from seeing patients without supervision. Under New Jersey law Defendants were also required to provide chaperones for women during unclothed procedures, but the clinic was understaffed and failed to do so," alleged Eric Chaffin, who represents the victim. "This is a clear case of women being betrayed and Goals and Voskin putting profits over safety," said Chaffin.

"The complaint alleges that even after Dr. Driscoll was on staff at the Goals clinic, management had plenty of warning that he was a serious risk of sexual misconduct toward women," Chaffin said. The Complaint alleges prior sexually charged incidences including:

Dr. Driscoll allegedly "had his phone connected to the Bluetooth speakers in a GOALS operating room and went to the bathroom and while he was in the bathroom, staff heard sexual pornography play from his phone to the Bluetooth speakers for an extended period of time; this was reported by staff to occur multiple times." The complaint alleges that Goals neither disciplined nor fired Dr. Driscoll for this behavior.

"had his phone connected to the Bluetooth speakers in a GOALS operating room and went to the bathroom and while he was in the bathroom, staff heard sexual pornography play from his phone to the Bluetooth speakers for an extended period of time; this was reported by staff to occur multiple times." The complaint that Goals neither disciplined nor fired Dr. Driscoll for this behavior. In May 2022 , Dr. Driscoll allegedly sexually harassed a female employee who reported the incident to management. Again, the complaint alleges , nothing was done.

"This lawsuit and others seek to ensure that Dr. Driscoll and Goals do not get away with victimizing women in their plastic surgery mill. Unfortunately, there are a growing number of malpractice cases against Goals including for wrongful death filed in multiple states including New York, New Jersey and Georgia." The mounting number of cases include, inter alia,:

DEIDRA BOOKER v. ANTHONY RAY PERKINS, M.D., and NYC MEDICAL PRACTICE, P.C., D/B/A GOALS AESTHETICS & PLASTIC SURGERY; Supreme Court, Kings County; New York; Index No. 515936/2021

KERRYANN PORTER v. ANDREW HSU, M.D., and NYC MEDICAL PRACTICE, P.C., D/B/A GOALS AESTHETICS & PLASTIC SURGERY; Supreme Court, Kings County; New York; Index No. 506766/2023

Coleman, Chevere vs. ANDREW HSU, M. D,, BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC, DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A02152; Pending Arbitration

Fullen, Latricia v. MICHAEL P. GROSS, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS Holding, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A04601 (Closed)

Fortune, Martina v. vs. Thomas O. Shannon, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A02580; Pending Arbitration

Gilbert, Shannon vs. MICHAEL P. GROSS, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS Holding, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A02579; Pending Arbitration

Jones, Brenda vs. ANDREW HSU, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC, DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A01161; Pending Arbitration

Morris, Jesseka vs. ANDREW HSU, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A05134; Pending Arbitration

Murray, Shonaya vs. SERGEY VOSKIN, M.D., ARNO RENE SCHLEICH, M.D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A05125; Pending Arbitration

Pleming, Brittany vs. SERGEY VOSKIN, M.D., KIN YEE, D.O., MICHAEL P. GROSS, M.D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A05112; Pending Arbitration

Powell, Chelsea vs. ANDREW HSU, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A02866; Pending Arbitration

Sanders, Casha vs. SERGEY VOSKIN, M.D., KIN YEE, D.O., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A05114; Pending Arbitration

Terrell, Deria vs. ANDREW HSU, M. D., KIN YEE, D.O., THOMAS O. SHANNON, M.D., MICHAEL P. GROSS, M.D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A02869; Pending Arbitration

Tiburcio, Jacqueline vs. Thomas O. Shannon, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A01619; Pending Arbitration

Tucker, LaShawn vs. ANDREW HSU, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A02162; Pending Arbitration

Watson, Dominique vs. Thomas O. Shannon, M D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A01359; Pending Arbitration

Whisonant, Stacie vs. Thomas O. Shannon, M.D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A00907; Pending Arbitration

Willingham, Krystal vs. Michael P. Gross, M. D., BARTON AND ASSOCIATES, INC., ATLANTA AESTHETICS AND PLASTIC SURGERY CORP., ATLANTA MEDICAL CARE, P.C., and GLS HOLDING, LLC; DeKalb County, GA; Case No. 23A01594; Pending Arbitration

"Goals and the Voskins have built a plastic surgery mill with over a million Instagram followers by falsely advertising the safety of BBLs performed at their clinics. (See https://goalsplasticsurgery.com/procedures/double-bbl/ https://www.instagram.com/goalsplasticsurgery/). The pattern of lawsuits filed reflects a history of Defendants victimizing women, and then trying to victimize them again by depriving them of their right to jury trials and forcing them into arbitrations," said Chaffin. "Enough is enough, and it is time that Goals be held accountable in federal court for its predatory behavior and betrayal of these women," said Chaffin.

The case is pending U.S. District Court for the Southern District, New York. The case number is 1:24-CV-02496.

Chaffin Luhana LLP is a plaintiffs-only law firm with a national trial practice focused on representing injured victims in complex cases. The firm is Co-Lead Cousel in the national Uber Sexual Assault MDL and many other mass torts, and has offices in New York City, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Connecticut and can be reached at 888-480-1123 or www.ChaffinLuhana.com. The firm's motto is Doing Good by Doing Right™.

Additional Information:

Dan Reo

Chaffin Luhana LLP

Office: 888-480-1123

Michael London

Michael J. London & Associates

Office: 203-261-1549

Mobile: 203-556-5123

SOURCE Chaffin Luhana LLP