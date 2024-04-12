Lawsuit Filed Against Security Company after Guard Arrested for Secretly Videotaping Women in Restrooms

Dallas Women File Lawsuit Against St. Moritz Security Services, Inc. and One of Its Guards Following the Guard's Arrest for Secretly Videotaping Women in Highland Park Village Restrooms

DALLAS, April 12, 2024 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Dallas-based law firm of McCathern, Shokouhi, Evans filed a petition on Wednesday in Dallas County on behalf of its clients, Kelli Luevano and Diana Elia, against St. Moritz Security Services, Inc. ("St. Moritz Security") and one of its security guards, Ronnie Smith. The petition follows the arrest of Mr. Smith, who had a long and public criminal history when he was hired by St. Moritz, for secretly videotaping several women in various private restrooms in the prominent Dallas shopping district of Highland Park Village.

As alleged, Mr. Smith recorded Ms. Luevano and Ms. Elia, as well as other employees and customers, without their consent inside the high-end, luxury watch retailer, Vacheron Constantin, for which St. Moritz Security provided security services. These events were entirely preventable, as Mr. Smith had a public criminal history that St. Moritz Security plainly knew or should have known about before it hired him.

St. Moritz currently provides private security for many other high-profile, luxury retail boutiques in Highland Park Village, including Van Cleef & Arpels and Panerai. Now, Ms. Luevano and Ms. Elia, who are both employed by Vacheron Constantin, are forced to sacrifice their privacy and file suit in order to protect their rights, help prevent future victims from suffering similar fates, and hold St. Moritz Security and Mr. Smith accountable.

Mr. Smith was arrested after his phone was discovered in a private restroom at the Starbucks in Highland Park Village, for secretly recording patrons and employees as they used the bathroom without their knowledge or consent. He is currently being held at the Tarrant County Jail for a violent felony against a woman following his arrest in connection with the crimes he allegedly committed in Highland Park Village.

