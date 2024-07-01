Lawsuit Filed by Jackson Spencer Law Alleges Military, Sex Discrimination by Starbucks Corp. Against U.S. Army Veteran

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle, Dion Johnson alleges he was discriminated against and retaliated against for his sex, veteran status, and taking parental leave.

Johnson, of Snohomish, Washington, alleges that he was subjected to a hostile work environment by his supervisor, Carrie Worley, who made derogatory comments about veterans (claiming they could not "think for themselves") and fathers who took family leave (claiming that "real dads" would return to work after only a few days).

After Johnson reported Worley's behavior to human resources, he was placed on a performance improvement plan and ultimately terminated. During one exchange after his termination, Russell Loftis, another supervisor, told him, "Maybe having a kid wasn't the best choice for you."

"Mr. Johnson is not only a dedicated father," said Jennifer Spencer of the Dallas employment law firm Jackson Spencer Law, PLLC. "He also served his country honorably and deserved better than this treatment. But this lawsuit is about more than just one employee. It's about sending a message to Starbucks and other employers that employees have fundamental rights, and when an employer discriminates and retaliates against an employee who stands up for what's right, we will fight to protect them."

The case is Dion Johnson v. Starbucks Corp., No. 2:24-cv-00918, in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Washington in Seattle. More information about the lawsuit can be found here.

