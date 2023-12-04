LawToolBox for SurePoint LMS Brings a Dynamic Microsoft 365 Integration to Law Firms

LawToolBox and SurePoint Technologies introduce a new Microsoft 365 integration for AI-powered matter management.
DENVER, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- LawToolBox, the leading cloud provider of court rules in Microsoft 365, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with SurePoint Technologies, an award-winning legal software that improves workflow and maximizes financial performance and profitability for law firms.
The combined power of the two platforms empowers legal professionals with an end-to-end solution to modernize their legal practice. SurePoint LMS customers can now track deadlines, generate calendar reports and leverage Microsoft 365 tools such as Microsoft Teams, Tasks/Planner, and Files to supercharge billable hours. LawToolBox clients can now automate billing and payments, and dynamically manage clients and matters in a unified experience.
With the seamless integration of LawToolBox for Microsoft 365, SurePoint users can:
- Connect existing SurePoint accounts to Microsoft 365 through LawToolBox
- Auto calculate deadlines for litigation, transactional, and administrative matters
- Position SurePoint as the "source of truth" for LawToolBox matters
- Update and manage matter calendars from SurePoint, Outlook or Teams
- Connect SurePoint LMS to a templatized Microsoft Teams
- Pre-configure Microsoft Teams with customized apps, channels, and tabs
Conversely, LawToolBox users can leverage SurePoint's enterprise-grade financial management tools including billing and payment processing, comprehensive practice management, and data driven business intelligence.
"We are excited to partner with SurePoint and their community of over 1,000 law firms. We look forward to providing an enhanced workflow experience for our shared customers," said LawToolBox CEO Jack Grow. "Combining our expertise in legal calendaring and deadline management with SurePoint's practice management solutions provides our customers with greater efficiency and accuracy so they can spend more time focusing on their clients."
SurePoint Technologies Chief Product Officer Ben Travis added, "At SurePoint, our community is at the center of everything we do. This partnership is a direct result of that focus. Partnering with LawToolBox furthers our mission to transform the legal industry by providing solutions that help legal professionals reduce their administrative burdens and focus on providing excellent service."
LawToolBox leverages Microsoft AI-ready infrastructure for calendar events, meetings, documents, and chat conversations in Microsoft. LawToolBox is processed inside - and never leaves - each customer's Microsoft 365 cloud.
The partnership between LawToolBox and SurePoint Technologies will empower their joint customers to leverage Microsoft 365's AI features with robust legal calendaring and practice management tools. This collaboration will enhance productivity and streamline processes within law firms, offering a comprehensive solution for managing legal workflows and client interactions. The integration demonstrates a commitment to leveraging technology for efficiency and accuracy in the legal sector, setting a new standard in legal practice management.
For more information, visit http://www.LawToolBox.com/surepoint.
About LawToolBox:
Founded in 1998, LawToolBox is a leading provider of legal calendaring and deadline management software trusted by over 8,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies worldwide. LawToolBox offers a range of tools that help legal professionals manage court, administrative, transactional, and regulatory deadlines, activate matters from document management and accounting software, and collaborate seamlessly with team members. LawToolBox natively integrates with Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint, and other leading legal software providers. LawToolBox has been recognized for its innovation and impact, winning numerous Microsoft awards, including "2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist," "Best SharePoint Solution" and "Best Office Integration."
Media Contact
Carol Lynn Grow, LawToolBox.com, Inc., 303-759-3572, [email protected], www.lawtoolbox.com
SOURCE LawToolBox.com, Inc.
Share this article