LawToolBox for SurePoint LMS Brings a Dynamic Microsoft 365 Integration to Law Firms

With the seamless integration of LawToolBox for Microsoft 365, SurePoint users can:

Connect existing SurePoint accounts to Microsoft 365 through LawToolBox

Auto calculate deadlines for litigation, transactional, and administrative matters

Position SurePoint as the "source of truth" for LawToolBox matters

Update and manage matter calendars from SurePoint, Outlook or Teams

Connect SurePoint LMS to a templatized Microsoft Teams

Pre-configure Microsoft Teams with customized apps, channels, and tabs

Conversely, LawToolBox users can leverage SurePoint's enterprise-grade financial management tools including billing and payment processing, comprehensive practice management, and data driven business intelligence.

"We are excited to partner with SurePoint and their community of over 1,000 law firms. We look forward to providing an enhanced workflow experience for our shared customers," said LawToolBox CEO Jack Grow. "Combining our expertise in legal calendaring and deadline management with SurePoint's practice management solutions provides our customers with greater efficiency and accuracy so they can spend more time focusing on their clients."

SurePoint Technologies Chief Product Officer Ben Travis added, "At SurePoint, our community is at the center of everything we do. This partnership is a direct result of that focus. Partnering with LawToolBox furthers our mission to transform the legal industry by providing solutions that help legal professionals reduce their administrative burdens and focus on providing excellent service."

LawToolBox leverages Microsoft AI-ready infrastructure for calendar events, meetings, documents, and chat conversations in Microsoft. LawToolBox is processed inside - and never leaves - each customer's Microsoft 365 cloud.

The partnership between LawToolBox and SurePoint Technologies will empower their joint customers to leverage Microsoft 365's AI features with robust legal calendaring and practice management tools. This collaboration will enhance productivity and streamline processes within law firms, offering a comprehensive solution for managing legal workflows and client interactions. The integration demonstrates a commitment to leveraging technology for efficiency and accuracy in the legal sector, setting a new standard in legal practice management.

About LawToolBox:

Founded in 1998, LawToolBox is a leading provider of legal calendaring and deadline management software trusted by over 8,000 law firms, corporate legal departments, and government agencies worldwide. LawToolBox offers a range of tools that help legal professionals manage court, administrative, transactional, and regulatory deadlines, activate matters from document management and accounting software, and collaborate seamlessly with team members. LawToolBox natively integrates with Microsoft 365, including Microsoft Teams, Outlook, and SharePoint, and other leading legal software providers. LawToolBox has been recognized for its innovation and impact, winning numerous Microsoft awards, including "2021 Microsoft Partner of the Year Finalist," "Best SharePoint Solution" and "Best Office Integration."

